Swimmer thanks Yogi Crowe Scholarship

Shiyo,

I would like to extend my gratitude to the Yogi Crowe board members for providing me with financial assistance during this passed semester. Like many students across the nation, my school year was altered tremendously because of the COVID pandemic. Maneuvering life on top of a full graduate school schedule would be taxing on normal circumstances but as aforementioned, COVID, has intensified the pressures of not only maintaining class responsibilities but financial ones as well. Receiving this scholarship allowed me to lessen some of those financial burdens and keep focus on my academic goals.

This was my first year applying for the Yogi Crowe Scholarship and even though the scholarship was also impacted by COVID, the board members nonetheless provided me with financial support at a time when it was desperately needed. Again, I cannot express enough gratitude for the assistance I was provided this past semester. As I continue on my academic journey, I am grateful for all the assistance I have received thus far. I am excited for my future and having an opportunity like the Yogi Scholarship to assist in my endeavors makes that future a little less daunting.

Sgi,

Jakeli Swimmer