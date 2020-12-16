OBITUARY: Steve A. Teesateskie

Steve Allen Teesateskie, 57, of the Big Cove Community in Cherokee passed away on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Jeanette Teesateskie of the Snowbird Community as well as one brother, Pat Teesateskie.

Steve is survived by his wife of 31 years, Donna Teesateskie; as well as his children, Stevie (Allyson) Teesateskie, Bill (Lena) Driver, Brian (Melody) Driver, Philenia (Dustin) Walkingstick, and Sammi Driver; along with 10 grandchildren: Kendall, Deeb, Lukie, Bronson, Hayden, Grayson, Josilynn, Payton, Yan, and Neveah. In addition, he leaves behind his brother, Ronnie (Sandra) Teesateskie of the Snowbird Community; sisters, Norma Jean (Late Eddie Smith), Donna Sue (Lonnie), Barbara (Late Lex Owle), Christine (Steve), and Blanche. Steve leaves behind also a special nephew, Tommy (Sarah); as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

At an early age, Steve was a logger with his dad. Prior to his passing, he was a groundskeeper at the Casino. He and his wife, Donna, enjoyed spending time together, especially elk watching. Steve loved NASCAR and was a fan of Rusty Wallace and Chase Elliott. He was a huge Cherokee Braves Fan. He also loved watching WWE and Kansas City Chiefs football. Steve was a handyman and would help out anyone. He loved being outdoors and being with his kids, grandkids and family. They were his pride and joy. Steve will be missed by many. He was a funny, smarty, big hearted guy with a great sense of humor. You would always find him laughing and cracking a joke.

The family will have a Visitation for Steve Allen Teesateskie at Long House Funeral Home on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at which time the funeral service will begin. Matthew Tooni, David Smoker and Brother Lane Smoker will reside over services. At 2 p.m. , Steve will be escorted by the Brothers In The Wind for one final ride to his final resting place at Lucy Driver Cemetery in the BigCove Community. Pallbearers will be Bug, Brent, Pat, and amongst family and friends.

If you plan to attend we ask that you please wear a facemask and practice social distancing. Thank you.

Long House Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.