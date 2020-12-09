OBITUARY: Ollie Littlejohn Bigwitch

The family of Ollie Littlejohn Bigwitch are grieved to announce her passing on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Ollie Littlejohn Bigwitch, 85, was from the Wolftown Community of Cherokee. She is preceded in death by her parents, Isaac and Eliza Jane Littlejohn; as well as her sons, Phillip Mitchell, Freeman and Andrew Littlejohn. She is also preceded by her grandkids, Leshea and Matthew Littlejohn; and her great grandson, Collin Tramper.

Ollie is survived by her husband, Jim Bigwitch; her daughters, Joyce (Bob) Taylor and Mary (Jonah) Wolfe. In addition, she leaves behind her grandkids that she loved very much: Curt, Blaine, Shannon, Ginger, Sharron, Phillip, Kenny, and Bimbo. She was also the proud grandmother of 21 great grandkids, and 12 great-great grandkids. Ollie also is survived by her special friends: Terri and Pam, and Mary Smith.

Ollie grew up making baskets. In her younger days, she made white oak baskets but as she got older and throughout her adult years she was a renowned honeysuckle basket maker. She was a fluent speaker of the Cherokee Language and was valued for all her knowledge. Every spring, Ollie would go up on the mountains with family and pick greens, ramps and harvest what she could. Ollie will be remembered for how she loved to feed people and would open her kitchen up to anyone. She didn’t want to see anyone go hungry and would feed people as often as they was hungry. Ollie enjoyed watching the squirrels in her yard along with the hummingbirds that flew about. She loved to go ride around and loaf. Ollie believed Saturdays were meant for hitting up yard sales. She was always on the go, she’d do whatever she could, whenever she could. Even after working a long shift as a housekeeper, when she got home you would often see her and Jim driving on down the road. Ollie loved her family most of all. She took part in raising most of her grandbabies and made sure to tell her family that she loved them every time she saw them. Ollie Bigwitch will be greatly missed by her family, her friends and her community.

The family will have visitation for Ollie Littlejohn Bigwitch on Friday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at which time Pastor Tim Melton will begin her Funeral Service. Ollie will be interred beside her sons at the Bigwitch Cemetery on Dave Cucumber Rd. Pallbearers will be among family and friends.

If you plan to attend, we ask that you please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Long House Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.