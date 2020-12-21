OBITUARY: James Edward “Pete” Walkingstick

April 12, 1957 – Dec. 17, 2020

The family of James Edward “Pete” Walkingstick, 63, of Cherokee, is grieved to announce that he unexpectedly went to his heavenly home on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.

Born April 12, 1957, Pete is preceded in death by his late parents, James Raymond and Geneva (Thompson) Walkingstick, and one brother, Richard Walkingstick.

He is survived by one brother, Jack Walkingstick (Mildred) of Cherokee; children, Chris Walkingstick of Cherokee, Emily “Sissy” (Jonah) Bird of Snowbird, Janielle (Geoffrey) Wells of Murphy, and Crystal “Punk” Walkingstick of Snowbird; along with one nephew, Nathan Walkingstick of Tennessee. He also leaves behind his grandchildren: Jennifer (Jonah) Carey of Cherokee, Dorian (Ashley) Walkingstick of Cherokee, Alex Bird of Snowbird, Ryen Bird of Snowbird, Tyra Bird of Snowbird, Jennifer (Eric) Spalding of Murphy, and Stephanie (Johnny) McCollum of Murphy; and great-grandchildren: Shania Woodall and Payden Carey of Cherokee, Easton Spalding of Murphy, and Keilan Bird of Snowbird. In addition, he is survived by many aunts, two uncles, and numerous cousins all of Cherokee; as well as his beloved dogs, Buddy, Sampson, and Ellie.

Pete enjoyed many things in life, but he enjoyed beading the most. He could be found most Saturdays watching a Norte Dame football game as he was a diehard Notre Dame fan. In Pete’s pastime, his passions were coaching football, wrestling, and field events in track. He was also an avid bodybuilder. He was most known for his one-of-a-kind laugh that could be heard anywhere if he were around, and his smile. Pete always wore the biggest of smiles on his faces, and if you ever seen that smile it was one you would never forget. Also, Pete was a man with one of the biggest hearts. He will be loved, missed, and cherished by many but his memory and legacy live on through his remaining family.

The family will have a visitation for James Edward “Pete” Walkingstick on Monday, Dec. 21 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Long House Funeral Home. There will be a 1 p.m. Funeral Service. Interment will follow at Thompson Family Cemetery off of Booger Branch Rd. Pallbearers will be among Bruce Toineeta, Will Tushka, Mike Thompson, Hayes Reed, Tosh Welch, and Adrian “Bubba” Aguilera.

If you plan to attend the service, please wear face masks and practice social distancing. Thank you.

Long House Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.