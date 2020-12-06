OBITUARY: Ernestine Roberta “Rose” Hornbuckle

The family of Ernestine Roberta “Rose” Hornbuckle, 27, of Cherokee is grieved to announce her passing on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Rose is preceded in death by her son, Percival Mika Allison and her brother, Charles CJ Hornbuckle.

Rose is survived by her parents, Charles A. Hornbuckle and Nannie Taylor. Carrying on her memory are her children, Ernest Locust, CeeJay Hornbuckle, Hezikiah Allison, and Rauzlyn Allison; as well as her sister, Victoria “Vicki” Simon. In addition, she leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Her family will remember the way she always made sure to give everyone a hug and tell them that she loved them before she left from anywhere. Rose loved to draw, her favorite medium being pencils. She will be remembered for her appetite for food and life. A consummate lover of chocolate, she would eat anything chocolate and would follow it with an ice cold Coke. Rose was always on the go and never stayed in one place to long. She enjoyed staying on the move. She would always check to make sure her mom and dad were taken care of and doing ok. Rose liked helping her mom write in Syllabary. Her favorite song was her mom singing “What A Friend We Have In Jesus” in Cherokee. Rose loved to hear her mom sing to her in Cherokee.

The family will have a visitation for Ernestine Roberta “Rose” Hornbuckle on Monday, Dec. 7 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Long House Funeral Home. Funeral services for Rose will be on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m.

Rose will be interred in private at the New CJ Hornbuckle Cemetery following the service. Pallbearers will be Taylor Wolf, Jodi Wolf, Nick Wolf, Richard Driver, Jessie Sneed, and Malaciah Taylor.

If you plan to attend, please be aware that face masks are required. There will be a limit of no more than 50 people in the Chapel at any time. We will have a hand sanitizing station set up at the entrance. Please practice social distancing. If you are feeling unwell, you can offer condolences via websites. Thank you for your understanding during these difficult times.

Long House Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.