OBITUARY: Donovan Rickell Underwood

Donovan Rickell Underwood, 48 of Sylva, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at Mission Hospital in Asheville.

A native of Graham County, he was the son of the late Ronnie Underwood, of Robbinsville, and Martha Brown, of Murphy.

He is survived by his companion Brandy Brewer of Sylva; daughter, Triniti Underwood of Sylva; daughter, Jacey Underwood of Robbinsville; sister, Laurie Underwood of Murphy; niece, Kiara Taylor of Murphy; nephew, Austin Rattler of Sylva; brothers, Ronnie Underwood Jr. and Billy Underwood, both of Robbinsville, and brother Corey Underwood of Andrews.

Donovan was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and was a friend to many throughout his life. He loved his family very much and was always someone willing to help a friend in need.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 1p.m. at 133 Cornsilk Branch Rd, Robbinsville with the Reverend Henry Ethridge Jr. officiating. Pallbearers are Charlie Garland, Jordan Garland, Chris Blount, Bo Brewer, Corey Underwood, and Micah Boughman.

Face coverings and social distancing are required by those in attendance at the graveside service.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Underwood family.