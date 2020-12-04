OBITUARY: Diane Glover 

Diane Glover, born in Riverside, Calif. and a resident of Cherokee, N.C., passed away Sept. 7, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of Margie Wilson Montgomery Grable and Roy Montgomery and adoptive parents Albert and Ethel Hurst Nelson.

Diane was a dedicated mother who treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Grandma and Great Grandma. She was an avid reader, loved animals, genealogy, gemstones, sewing, baking, and traveling the world. She was the ultimate host and always made everyone feel welcome in her home. She was supportive and encouraging and always sacrificed her needs for the good of the family. She will be remembered for her great sense of humor, altruism, strength and for always making time for her friends and family.

She is survived by six children, Deborah Grohosky (Fred) of Norristown, Pa., Jim Glover of Asheville, Shane Glover (Kathy) of Malibar, Fla., Renè Glover (Evelyn) of Loganville, Ga., Rick Glover of Boulder, Colo., and Kelly Queen (Joel) of Whittier; 16 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; two sisters, Kathy McAllister of Norwalk, Calif., and Sue Harvey of Bend, Ore.; and one special feline princess, Lily.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hiram Paul Glover, two children, Deanah Cleere (Tom) of Hampstead, and Johnny Glover of Tuscon, Ariz.; and two sisters, Jan “Bunny” Maddox of Topack, Ariz. and Linda Lee Cross of Chino, Calif..

We will always love you and carry your memory in our hearts.

Smoky Mountain Cremations and Funeral Service of Clyde is caring for the family and the online register is available at www.smokymountaincremations.com.