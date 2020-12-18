OBITUARY: Deanna Rai Smith

The family of Deanna Rai Smith, 39, of the Birdtown Community, is saddened to announce her passing on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her father, Gary Dean “Boots” Smith; brother, Kevin Smith; Michael Jumper, her oldest “Dudeman’s” father; her maternal grandmother Emily Conseen McCoy and Tom McCoy; and several aunts and uncles.

Deanna is survived by her mother, Mary McCoy; brother, Roger McCoy; granddaughter, Amelia Ruth; her three loves, Taelon “Dude” Jumper (Kara), and Meli and Levi Winstead. She also leaves behind their father, Mark Winstead, and grandmother, Mary Ann Winstead, another blessing in their lives.

Deanna will be remembered not for her faults, but for her loving, funny, charismatic, loyal, telling it straight forward ways.

She was honest and would tell you straight forward she was an addict. She never meant to leave her kids or her mother behind, but thanks to a few high points along her journey they had the opportunity to know their mother and daughter and love and cherish the beautiful soul that she was.

The family will have a graveside service for Deanna at her final resting place at the Birdtown Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 19 at 1 pm. Dewayne “Bear” Lambert will preside over services. Pallbearers will be amongst family.