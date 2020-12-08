NPS seeks information related to Aggravated Sexual Assault case   

The National Park Service Investigative Services Branch (ISB) continues to seek information related to sexual assaults that may have occurred within Great Smoky Mountains National Park. On Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, Richard L. Graham and Dusty William Oliver were sentenced for aggravated sexual abuse arising out of incidents occurring in 2012 and 2015 within the Park. Investigators are seeking information related to additional incidents, if any, that would have occurred prior to their arrest on Sept. 9, 2019.

“I want to express my thanks to ISB investigators, park rangers, and the Blount County Sheriff’s Office for their perseverance and hard work that led to the conviction and sentencing of these two men responsible for heinous crimes within the Park,” said Superintendent Cassius Cash. “To ensure that we’ve heard the voices of all victims, investigators continue to welcome any information about additional assaults that may be associated with Graham and Oliver.”

Graham and Oliver were convicted of enticing homeless men into their vehicle from the Knoxville area and then taking them into remote areas of the park where they were raped. Graham and Oliver plead guilty to Aggravated Sexual Abuse occurring in 2012 near the Appalachian Trail and another sexual assault occurring in 2015 at Look Rock. Blount County Sheriff’s Office and Great Smoky Mountains National Park Rangers assisted ISB in the investigation.

Investigators are seeking additional information from anyone who may have been a victim of sexual assault crimes during this general time period. Respondents are asked to contact investigators through any of the following means:

CALL or TEXT the ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009

ONLINE at www.nps.gov/isb and click “Submit a Tip”

EMAIL nps_isb@nps.gov

MESSAGE on Facebook @InvestigativeServicesNPS or Twitter @SpecialAgentNPS

– National Park Service release