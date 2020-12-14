Published On: Mon, Dec 14th, 2020

No-Kill Animal Shelters in western North Carolina

 

Paws Animal Shelter

57 Lemons Branch Rd.

Bryson City, NC 828-488-0418

www.pawsbrysoncity.org

 

Jackson County Animal Shelter 

463 Airport Road

Sylva, NC 28779

828-586-6138

 

Appalachian Animal Rescue 

851 Lake Emory Road

Franklin, NC 28734

828-524-4588

 

Catman3 Shelter 

637 Bo Cove Road

Cullowhee, NC 28723

828-293-0892

www.catman2.org

 

Sarge’s Animal Rescue Foundation 

256 Industrial Park Drive, Suite B

Waynesville, NC  28786

828-246-9050

info@sargeanimals.org

www.sarges.org

 

Valley River Humane Society

7400 US 19

Marble, NC

828-837-2304

www.valleyriverhumanecociety.org   email portal

 

Lost Dog Run 

422 Crisp Road

Murphy, NC 28906

ronstoesse@gmail.com

985-630-1613

 

ARF (Human Society of Jackson County)

P. O. Box 298

Sylva, NC 28779

828-273-5262

www.arfhumane.org

adopt@a-r-f.org

