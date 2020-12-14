No-Kill Animal Shelters in western North Carolina
Paws Animal Shelter
57 Lemons Branch Rd.
Bryson City, NC 828-488-0418
Jackson County Animal Shelter
463 Airport Road
Sylva, NC 28779
828-586-6138
Appalachian Animal Rescue
851 Lake Emory Road
Franklin, NC 28734
828-524-4588
Catman3 Shelter
637 Bo Cove Road
Cullowhee, NC 28723
828-293-0892
Sarge’s Animal Rescue Foundation
256 Industrial Park Drive, Suite B
Waynesville, NC 28786
828-246-9050
Valley River Humane Society
7400 US 19
Marble, NC
828-837-2304
www.valleyriverhumanecociety.org email portal
Lost Dog Run
422 Crisp Road
Murphy, NC 28906
985-630-1613
ARF (Human Society of Jackson County)
P. O. Box 298
Sylva, NC 28779
828-273-5262