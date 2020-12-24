Harrah’s Cherokee Tribal Scholarship Fund announces emergency COVID-19 funding

The Harrah’s Cherokee Tribal Scholarship Fund has announced emergency COVID-19 funding made available to qualified educational institutions in the seven surrounding counties bordering the Qualla Boundary (Jackson, Swain, Haywood, Macon, Graham, Cherokee and Clay).

Organizations may apply for emergency funds related to personal protective equipment, screening supplies, sanitization chemicals/equipment, safe food transportation, and other qualified needs resulting from COVID-19. Funding will not be provided for staffing, payroll, gift cards, or any items not specifically related to safety.

For an application and full qualification criteria, please contact: Yona Wade at yona.wade@ccs-nc.org or 554-5032; or Sherri Booth at sbooth@harrahs.com or 497-8753.

– Harrah’s Cherokee Tribal Scholarship Fund