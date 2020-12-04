Elkmont Road section temporarily closed for bridge repair  

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that an Elkmont Road section will be temporarily closed to motorists for bridge repairs beginning Monday, Dec. 7 through Friday, Dec. 18. The closure will be in place Monday at 7 a.m. through Friday at noon each week. The area will be fully open to all access on the weekends.

The road closure begins at the Elkmont Campground and restricts motorist access to the Jakes Creek and Little River Trailheads. Day hikers may park at the Elkmont Campground, which is closed for the season, and walk to the trailheads. Backcountry permit holders may drive through the closure area and pass over the bridge under direction of the on-site construction crew to access the trailheads for overnight parking. Cemetery access will also be accommodated throughout the closure period.

The closure is necessary to efficiently and safely make the needed bridge repairs to the large bridge spanning Little River near the Little River Trailhead. This work is part of a larger Federal Highway Administration project to replace seven bridges and repair seven others across the park. Repair work includes repointing masonry, sealing cracks, and repairing deck joints.

For more information about road closures, please visit the park website at http://www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/temproadclose.htm.

– National Park Service release