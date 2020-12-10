CROSS COUNTRY: Cherokee hosts middle school, high school meets 

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

ONE FEATHER STAFF

Cherokee Middle School and High School played host to three other squads – Murphy, Swain Co., and Robbinsville – for meets on the sunny, but chilly, afternoon of Wednesday, Dec. 9. The middle school team events were won by Murphy (boys) and Swain Co. (girls) with the high school events going the same – Murphy (boys) and Swain Co. (girls).

Following are the results, per NC.milesplit, for the top finishers in each race plus each Cherokee finisher:

Middle School Girls

1 – Arizona Blankenship, Swain Co., 12:10.75

2 – Dvdaya Swimmer, Cherokee, 12:53.75

3 – Corinne Cotton, Murphy, 14:55.81

4 – Angelina Lomelli, Swain Co., 14:58.18

5 – Audrey Monteith, Swain Co., 15:08.18

6 – Kennedy White, Murphy, 15:17.31

7 – Annie Lewis, Swain Co., 15:28.41

10 – Livie Crowe, Cherokee, 15:51.62

14 – Josclyn Stamper, Cherokee, 16:02.81

16 – Aaliyah Reed, Cherokee, 16:36.59

17 – Yvonne Saunooke, Cherokee, 16:38.47

Middle School Boys

1 – AJ Rice, Murphy, 11:46.31

2 – Robert Turner, Murphy, 11:48.59

3 – Tyce Hogner, Cherokee, 12:11.56

4 – Ogana Swimmer, Cherokee, 12:22.18

5 – Ryan Payne, Murphy, 12:43.38

6 – Cole Miller, Murphy, 13:14.18

7 – Tyler Payne, Murphy, 13:23.31

8 – Samuel Hernandez, Cherokee, 13:50.81

High School Girls

1 – Gracie Monteith, Swain Co., 21:26.22

2 – Jaylynne Esquivel, Cherokee, 22:18.21

3 – Emily Ulaner, Swain Co., 23:49.91

4 – Ava Barlow, Robbinsville, 24:11.94

5 – Amelia Rogers, Swain Co., 24:30.59

6 – Lily Bjerkness, Swain Co., 24:53.72

7 – Ashlyn Stroupe, Murphy, 26:48.20

High School Boys

1 – Caleb Jones, Murphy, 17:12.34

2 – Chase Pierce, Murphy, 17:46.34

3 – Austin SanSouci, Swain Co., 18:16.66

4 – Connor Lambert, Swain Co., 18:33.18

5 – Caleb Rice, Murphy, 19:23.78

6 – Connor Brown, Swain Co., 19:31.00

7 – Clayton Laney, Murphy, 19:42.59

12 – Rocky Peebles, Cherokee, 20:31.09

13 – Jaylen Bark-McCoy, Cherokee, 20:46.25

19 – Ayden Thompson, Cherokee, 21:55.56

20 – Oztin Swayney, Cherokee, 22:30.44

21 – Cavan Reed, Cherokee, 23:12.75