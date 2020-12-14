COVID-19 cluster identified at local Cherokee church 

EBCI PHHS release

On Monday, Dec. 14, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) and Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority identified a COVID-19 cluster at the Old Antioch Missionary Baptist Church located at 2868 Wrights Creek Road in Cherokee. Six COVID-19 cases, within the last 10 days have been confirmed within the church.

All six of the community members who have tested positive for COVID-19 are isolating in their homes. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) defines a “cluster” as five or more epidemiologically linked cases over a 14-day period.

The community members, who tested positive for COVID-19, attended service(s) on Sunday, Nov. 29 and/or Wednesday, Dec. 2.

PHHS officials noted, “The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Public Health and Human Services and Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority are working diligently to identify and notify close contacts who may have come in contact with this individual.”

If you attended the service at Old Antioch Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday, Nov. 29 and/or Wednesday, Dec. 2 or have concerns, call Tsalagi Public Health 359-6240.

Drive-thru testing is available at the former Analenisgi Recovery Center 375 Sequoyah Trail Cherokee, NC 28719. To make an appointment call the COVID-19 Hotline (828) 497-3743.

The Centers for Disease Control defines a close contact as any individual who was within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes starting from two days before illness onset (or, for asymptomatic patients, tw0 days prior to positive specimen collection) until the time the patient is isolated.