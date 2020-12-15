Trading Post for the week of Dec. 16-22, 2020

CLASSIFIEDS

FOR RENT

8 Rm Lodge for sale near Bryson City. Income Producing and Big Views. Price $745,000. Jack A. Calloway, Broker 828-421-3939. jaccallowayre@gmail.com

FOR SALE

ITEMS FOR BID

Harrah’s Cherokee Casino is requesting bids for the following items:

2007 Chevy Suburban – 328,000 miles; needs engine work or replacement

2005 Plymouth PT Cruiser – 82,000 miles; needs engine work or replacement

Used 4-sided metal picnic table

Used golf cart – does not work

Email cmyers1@harrahs.com or call 828-497-8315 for a bid packet or for more information.

Bids must be received by 4:30 PM, Friday, December 18, 2020.

Serious inquiries only, please.

WANTED

Small Track Hoe in good working condition with hydraulic thumb and reasonably priced. Please call 828-736-0313.

LEGAL NOTICES

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

Cherokee, North Carolina

Estate File No. 20-089

In the Matter of the Estate of George David Martin

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against this estate are notified to exhibit them to the fiduciary(s) listed on or before the date listed or be barred from their recovery.

Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the appointed fiduciary(s) listed below.

Date to submit claims: 90 DAYS FROM DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

Lilian Plummer Martin

P.O. Box 147

Cherokee, NC 28719

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

Cherokee, North Carolina

Estate File No. 20-098

In the Matter of the Estate of George Hornbuckle Sr.

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against this estate are notified to exhibit them to the fiduciary(s) listed on or before the date listed or be barred from their recovery.

Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the appointed fiduciary(s) listed below.

Date to submit claims: 90 DAYS FROM DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

Rachel Sneed

P.O. Box 998

Cherokee, NC 28719

BIDS, RFPs, etc.

Request for Proposals

The Cherokee Tribal Court seeks competitive proposals for a Public Guardian of the Estate. This service will be paid on a contractual basis from the Cherokee Tribal Court. Interested individuals should submit a brief letter proposal including the following:

• Name and Contact Information

• Copies of Certificates and Licenses

• Relevant Work Experience

Proposals may be submitted at any time, but those received on or before December 31, 2020 will receive priority over later submissions. Please mail or email proposals to:

Amber Shuler, Court Administrator

Cherokee Tribal Court

PO Box 1629

Cherokee, NC 28719

ambeshul@nc-cherokee.com

This is a solicitation of proposals and not an offer to contract. The Cherokee Tribal Court reserves the right to decline any proposals received.

Seeking proposals

Kituwah, LLC is seeking proposals from a qualified and appropriately experienced software consultant for a fully integrated modular home inventory/costing software solution. Consultant will assist in providing a needs assessment and developing an RFP for the recommended software. Consultant should have extensive experience in providing software solutions in the manufacturing industry ideally having worked in the modular manufacturing space. A full RFP may be requested or picked up from Cameron Cooper Kituwah, LLC 1158 Seven Clans Lane, Whittier, North Carolina 28789. Please call (828)-477-4536 or e-mail ccooper@kituwahllc.com with any questions or requests. Proposals must be received by December 18th, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the above address.

Kituwah, LLC (Kituwah) is seeking to contract with an experienced and qualified Roofing/General contractor to provide construction services for the replacement of a deteriorated rubber membrane roof system and substructure repairs. The property is located in Shelby, NC and is composed of 6 apartment units and an apartment office. A full RFP may be requested or picked up from Cameron Cooper Kituwah, LLC 1158 Seven Clans Lane, Whittier, North Carolina 28789. Please call (828)-477-4536 or e-mail ccooper@kituwahllc.com with any questions or requests. Proposals must be received by December 28th, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the above address.

EBCI Trust Lands Invasive Plant Removal Project

EBCI Natural Resources is requesting bids for the services of a licensed pesticide applicator with experience in invasive plant removal projects for the purpose of treating three forested tracts in Cherokee, North Carolina. Proposals are due on December 23. For more information, contact Maria Dunlavey at maridunl@nc-cherokee.com or (828) 788-3628.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR RFQ

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

Project Management Program

Ginger Lyn Welch Bldg.

810 Acquoni Road, Suite 117

P.O. Box 1328

Cherokee, N.C. 28719

Ph. (828) 359-6700

Project Title: Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS)

The EBCI Planning and Project Management Office is soliciting proposals from qualified consultants and/or firms that may lead to a contract to perform work in partnership with the EBCI on programs, tasks and activities that aim to foster recovery, and to develop resiliency practices for, the EBCI which has been negatively affected by COVID-19. The end product will be a new or revised Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS). This project is funded by a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA).

RFQ Packet

To receive a copy of the RFQ please contact Chris Greene (828) 359-6703 chrigree@nc-cherokee.com

Submissions

All electronic submissions must be sent to chrigree@nc-cherokee.com. All submissions are due by Thursday, February 04, 2021 by 2:00 PM at which time submittals will be opened in accordance with TERO procedures. Any submittals received after the time and date specified shall not be considered.

Please be advised that Indian Preference (TERO) applies to the award and completion of this contract.

Notice to Bidders

Harrah’s Cherokee Casino requests bids from TERO-Certified flooring installation companies for the replacement of the Event Center stage flooring. TERO-Certified firms must comply with all applicable TERO laws. Casino will provide StageLam surface material and plywood underlayment. Please contact Charlie Myers at cmyers1@harrahs.com or by phone at (828) 497-8315 for more information.

Bidders must be properly licensed and insured under applicable laws. The deadline for bids is December 28, 2020 at 4pm.

EMPLOYMENT

The Tribal Employment Rights Office (TERO) also has the following listings available at this website: www.ebci.com-tero.com/jobs

