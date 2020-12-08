Trading Post for week of Dec. 9-15, 2020

CLASSIFIEDS

FOR RENT

8 Rm Lodge for sale near Bryson City. Income Producing and Big Views. Price $745,000. Jack A. Calloway, Broker 828-421-3939. jaccallowayre@gmail.com

FOR SALE

ITEMS FOR BID

Harrah’s Cherokee Casino is requesting bids for the following items:

2007 Chevy Suburban – 328,000 miles; needs engine work or replacement

2005 Plymouth PT Cruiser – 82,000 miles; needs engine work or replacement

Used 4-sided metal picnic table

Used golf cart – does not work

Email cmyers1@harrahs.com or call 828-497-8315 for a bid packet or for more information.

Bids must be received by 4:30 PM, Friday, December 18, 2020.

Serious inquiries only, please.

LEGAL NOTICES

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

Cherokee, North Carolina

Estate File No. 20-089

In the Matter of the Estate of George David Martin

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against this estate are notified to exhibit them to the fiduciary(s) listed on or before the date listed or be barred from their recovery.

Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the appointed fiduciary(s) listed below.

Date to submit claims: 90 DAYS FROM DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

Lilian Plummer Martin

P.O. Box 147

Cherokee, NC 28719

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

Cherokee, North Carolina

Estate File No. 20-098

In the Matter of the Estate of George Hornbuckle Sr.

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against this estate are notified to exhibit them to the fiduciary(s) listed on or before the date listed or be barred from their recovery.

Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the appointed fiduciary(s) listed below.

Date to submit claims: 90 DAYS FROM DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

Rachel Sneed

P.O. Box 998

Cherokee, NC 28719

BIDS, RFPs, etc.

Request for Proposals

The Cherokee Tribal Court seeks competitive proposals for a Public Guardian of the Estate. This service will be paid on a contractual basis from the Cherokee Tribal Court. Interested individuals should submit a brief letter proposal including the following:

• Name and Contact Information

• Copies of Certificates and Licenses

• Relevant Work Experience

Proposals may be submitted at any time, but those received on or before December 31, 2020 will receive priority over later submissions. Please mail or email proposals to:

Amber Shuler, Court Administrator

Cherokee Tribal Court

PO Box 1629

Cherokee, NC 28719

ambeshul@nc-cherokee.com

This is a solicitation of proposals and not an offer to contract. The Cherokee Tribal Court reserves the right to decline any proposals received.

Seeking proposals

Kituwah, LLC is seeking proposals from a qualified and appropriately experienced software consultant for a fully integrated modular home inventory/costing software solution. Consultant will assist in providing a needs assessment and developing an RFP for the recommended software. Consultant should have extensive experience in providing software solutions in the manufacturing industry ideally having worked in the modular manufacturing space. A full RFP may be requested or picked up from Cameron Cooper Kituwah, LLC 1158 Seven Clans Lane, Whittier, North Carolina 28789. Please call (828)-477-4536 or e-mail ccooper@kituwahllc.com with any questions or requests. Proposals must be received by December 18th, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the above address.

Kituwah, LLC (Kituwah) is seeking to contract with an experienced and qualified Roofing/General contractor to provide construction services for the replacement of a deteriorated rubber membrane roof system and substructure repairs. The property is located in Shelby, NC and is composed of 6 apartment units and an apartment office. A full RFP may be requested or picked up from Cameron Cooper Kituwah, LLC 1158 Seven Clans Lane, Whittier, North Carolina 28789. Please call (828)-477-4536 or e-mail ccooper@kituwahllc.com with any questions or requests. Proposals must be received by December 28th, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the above address.

EBCI Trust Lands Invasive Plant Removal Project

EBCI Natural Resources is requesting bids for the services of a licensed pesticide applicator with experience in invasive plant removal projects for the purpose of treating three forested tracts in Cherokee, North Carolina. Proposals are due on December 23. For more information, contact Maria Dunlavey at maridunl@nc-cherokee.com or (828) 788-3628.

EMPLOYMENT

Museum of the Cherokee Indian Executive Director

(Closing December 10, 2020)

The Executive Director is the Chief Executive Officer of the Museum of the Cherokee Indian. This is an executive-level position with responsibility for the success of the organization overall. This position will ensure day-to-day operations align with the overall mission, values, goals & objectives of the organization. This position will lead, guide, and direct the work of all others within the organization to ensure business goals & objectives are met.

Requirements include:

• Experience in business and/or non-profit management at an executive level for a minimum of 10 years

• Bachelor degree or above (work experience not accepted in lieu of a degree)

• Non-profit management certificate is preferred

• Effective fundraiser with experience

• Broad knowledge of Cherokee history and culture

• Superior ability to manage complex projects

Please send a cover letter, resume’, and contact information for three professional references to JennWilson@CherokeeMuseum.org or by mail to:

Museum of the Cherokee Indian, ATTN: Director Search, P.O. Box 1599, Cherokee, NC 29719

For full job description and questions, call Jenn Wilson, (828) 497-3481, ext.1014.