The following people were arrested by the Cherokee Indian Police Department and booked into the Anthony Edward Lossiah Justice Center. It should be noted that the following defendants have only been charged with the crimes listed and should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

CIPD Arrest Report for Nov. 29 to Dec. 6, 2020

Two defendants have charges listed in the report as “No Charge Data”. Following are the actual charges per the CIPD:

Greene – Child Support Purge

Toineeta – Violation of DV Order