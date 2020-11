Tribal Court Judgment Summary for Nov. 2 

Arch, Justin Michael

14-40.55 Assault with a Deadly Weapon (DV) – Guilty, 180 days jail time suspended, 18 months probation, active jail time 65 days, credit for time served (65 days), follow Family Safety and SAA recommendations, court costs: $190

14-50.56 Assault on a Female (DV) – Guilty, 180 days jail time suspended, 18 months probation, active jail time 65 days, credit for time served (65 days), follow Family Safety and SAA recommendations, court costs: $190

Wahnetah, Dylan Keith

20-28 Revoked License – Dismissed on Plea

20-28 Revoked License – Guilty

14-10.16 Second Degree Trespass – Guilty, 12 months jail time suspended, 18 months probation, active jail time 143 days, credit for time served (143 days), no contact with victims, fine: $1,000 and court costs: $190

14-95.5(a) Drugs: Possessing a controlled substance classified in schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Guilty, 12 months jail time suspended, 18 months probation, active jail time 143 days, credit for time served (143 days), no contact with victims, fine: $1,000 and court costs: $190

20-28 Revoked License – Dismissed on Plea

14-40.55 Assault with a Deadly Weapon – Dismissed on Plea

14-40.55 Assault with a Deadly Weapon – Guilty, 12 months jail time suspended, 18 months probation, active jail time 143 days, credit for time served (143 days), no contact with victims, fine: $1,000 and court costs: $190