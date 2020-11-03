Trading Post for week of Nov. 4-10, 2020

CLASSIFIEDS

FOR RENT

8 Rm Lodge for sale near Bryson City. Income Producing and Big Views. Price $745,000. Jack A. Calloway, Broker 828-421-3939. jaccallowayre@gmail.com

FOR SALE

ITEMS FOR BID AND SALE

Harrah’s Cherokee Casino is requesting bids for used sound equipment. We also still have used hotel room furniture and 42” televisions for sale.

Email cmyers1@harrahs.com or call 828-497-8315 for a bid packet or for more information. Serious inquiries only, please.

LEGAL NOTICES

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

Cherokee, North Carolina

Estate File No. 20-078

In the Matter of the Estate of Lorraine Conseen

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against this estate are notified to exhibit them to the fiduciary(s) listed on or before the date listed or be barred from their recovery.

Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the appointed fiduciary(s) listed below.

Date to submit claims: 90 DAYS FROM DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

Carrie Lynn Wade

P.O. Box 1007

Cherokee, NC 28719

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

In the Tribal Court

In the Matter of C.S., A Minor Child, File No. CVJ 20-036

TO: Christopher Smith Sr.

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled juvenile action. The nature of the relief being sought is the adjudication and disposition of a petition alleging the minor child, C.S., born on May 19, 2010, is a neglected and drug endangered child, filed in the Cherokee Tribal Court on May 27 2020. You may know the mother of the minor child by the name of Tsasha McMillan.

You must answer or otherwise respond to the pleading within forty (40) days of the date of first publication of this Notice. If you fail to answer or otherwise respond within the time prescribed, the matter will proceed to adjudication and disposition. If you are not already represented by appointed counsel, you are entitled to appointed counsel in this matter, and to that end, provisional counsel will be appointed for you in this matter, and the appointment of provisional counsel shall be reviewed by the court at the first hearing after service of process in this matter.

You are advised to IMMEDIATELY contact the Clerk of Tribal Court for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians at (828) 359-6213, to obtain further information about this case, including a copy of the pleadings filed herein and the date(s) and time(s) of scheduled hearings.

First published this the 28th day of October 2020.

Sybil G. Mann

Family Safety Program Attorney

P.O. Box 455

Cherokee, N.C. 28719

(828)359-1559

N.C. Bar No. 16729

Notice of Sale

Gilbert Crowe, Crow’s Wrecker LLC vs.

Charissa Ann Newman and Angela Darlene Tinlham

Take notice that Crow’s Wrecker, LLC will hold a public sale Nov. 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. at 293 Kate Lambert Road, Cherokee, NC 28719. The item for sale is a VIN #2C3JA43R25H624070/1J4FA44S66P710153 which there is a lien in the amount of $3,670/$9,025 for towing, labor and repair, plus a $25 charge per day accumulation from the date of this letter until the date of sale incurred by the lienor. Said motor vehicle to be sold in public sale for the application to the North Carolina Dept. of Motor Vehicles for title of said vehicle.

This the 21st day of October, 2020.

Gilbert Crowe, Crow’s Wrecker, LLC

293 Kate Lambert Road

Cherokee, NC 28719

(828) 497-9898

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

In the Tribal Court

In the Matter of S.P., A Minor Child, File No. CVJ 20-033

TO: Kyle Bigmeat

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled juvenile action. The nature of the relief being sought is the adjudication and disposition of a petition alleging the minor child, S.P., born on August 23, 2016, is a neglected and drug endangered child, filed in the Cherokee Tribal Court on May 14, 2020. You may know the mother of the minor child by the name of Daymion Powell.

You must answer or otherwise respond to the pleading within forty (40) days of the date of first publication of this Notice. If you fail to answer or otherwise respond within the time prescribed, the matter will proceed to adjudication and disposition. If you are not already represented by appointed counsel, you are entitled to appointed counsel in this matter, and to that end, provisional counsel will be appointed for you in this matter, and the appointment of provisional counsel shall be reviewed by the court at the first hearing after service of process in this matter.

You are advised to IMMEDIATELY contact the Clerk of Tribal Court for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians at (828) 359-6213, to obtain further information about this case, including a copy of the pleadings filed herein and the date(s) and time(s) of scheduled hearings.

First published this the 4th day of November 2020.

Sybil G. Mann

Family Safety Program Attorney

P.O. Box 455

Cherokee, N.C. 28719

(828)359-1559

N.C. Bar No. 16729

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

Cherokee, North Carolina

Estate File No. 20-084

In the Matter of the Estate of Elliott French

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against this estate are notified to exhibit them to the fiduciary(s) listed on or before the date listed or be barred from their recovery.

Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the appointed fiduciary(s) listed below.

Date to submit claims: 90 DAYS FROM DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

Stephanie French

P.O. Box 2415

Cherokee, NC 28719

BIDS, RFPs, etc.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

Project Management Program

Ginger Lyn Welch Bldg.

810 Acquoni Road, Suite 117

P.O. Box 1328

Cherokee, N.C. 28719

Ph. (828) 359-6700

Project Title: Wolftown Airnasium

The Wolftown Community on the Cherokee Indian Reservation is partnering with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) to design and construct an open-air covered basketball court (“airnasium”) for community/tribal members to use as an outdoor recreational facility. The site proposed for the new “airnasium” is located adjacent to the Wolftown Gym and Stickball field, approximately 0.9 miles east of Tribal Bingo along US Highway 19 (Wolftown Road).

The EBCI Project Management Office is requesting design build proposals. Proposing companies must have experience in commercial construction and be properly insured for the scope of services to be provided. An RFP will be provided to any qualified contractor upon request. To request a package, ask questions about the project, or provide comments, contact Chris Greene at (828)359-6703 or by email at chrigree@nc-cherokee.com.

Qualifications must be submitted to Mr. Greene in accordance with the instructions and must be received by 11:00 a.m., December 10, 2020 at which time submittals will be opened in accordance with

TERO procedures. Any submittals received after the time and date specified shall not be considered.

Please be advised that Indian Preference (TERO) applies to the award and completion of this contract.

Request for Proposals General Notice

Qualla Housing Authority (Q.H.A.) is requesting proposals from all interested qualified contractors for services and labor for Q.H.A. properties, including rental units on the Cherokee Indian Reservation (Swain, Jackson, Graham, and Cherokee Counties).

Q.H.A. Construction bid packages include:

* HVAC Services

* New Construction of 3- and 4-bedroom homes

* Rehabilitation of a 3-bedroom house

These bid packages can be picked up at the Qualla Housing Authority Warehouse located at 2234 Old Mission Road, Cherokee, NC 28719. The Warehouse is open Monday-Friday, from 7:45 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. All bids/proposals must be submitted in a sealed envelope. The deadline for submissions is 4:00 p.m. on 11/18/2020. Proposals received after this time and date will be rejected.

EMPLOYMENT

Eastern Band of Cherokee

Indians job openings

For deadlines and applications, call 359-6388. Indian Preference does apply. A current job application must be submitted. Resumes will not be accepted in lieu of a tribal application.

Open Until Filled

1. Patrol Officer (multiple) – Cherokee Indian Police Department – Public Safety (L8 $36,500 – $45,625)

Download applications and job descriptions and apply online at www.ebci.com/jobs