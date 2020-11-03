Trading Post for week of Nov. 4-10, 2020
CLASSIFIEDS
FOR RENT
8 Rm Lodge for sale near Bryson City. Income Producing and Big Views. Price $745,000. Jack A. Calloway, Broker 828-421-3939. jaccallowayre@gmail.com
FOR SALE
ITEMS FOR BID AND SALE
Harrah’s Cherokee Casino is requesting bids for used sound equipment. We also still have used hotel room furniture and 42” televisions for sale.
Email cmyers1@harrahs.com or call 828-497-8315 for a bid packet or for more information. Serious inquiries only, please.
LEGAL NOTICES
Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians
Cherokee, North Carolina
Estate File No. 20-078
In the Matter of the Estate of Lorraine Conseen
All persons, firms and corporations having claims against this estate are notified to exhibit them to the fiduciary(s) listed on or before the date listed or be barred from their recovery.
Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the appointed fiduciary(s) listed below.
Date to submit claims: 90 DAYS FROM DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION
Carrie Lynn Wade
P.O. Box 1007
Cherokee, NC 28719
NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION
Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians
In the Tribal Court
In the Matter of C.S., A Minor Child, File No. CVJ 20-036
TO: Christopher Smith Sr.
Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled juvenile action. The nature of the relief being sought is the adjudication and disposition of a petition alleging the minor child, C.S., born on May 19, 2010, is a neglected and drug endangered child, filed in the Cherokee Tribal Court on May 27 2020. You may know the mother of the minor child by the name of Tsasha McMillan.
You must answer or otherwise respond to the pleading within forty (40) days of the date of first publication of this Notice. If you fail to answer or otherwise respond within the time prescribed, the matter will proceed to adjudication and disposition. If you are not already represented by appointed counsel, you are entitled to appointed counsel in this matter, and to that end, provisional counsel will be appointed for you in this matter, and the appointment of provisional counsel shall be reviewed by the court at the first hearing after service of process in this matter.
You are advised to IMMEDIATELY contact the Clerk of Tribal Court for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians at (828) 359-6213, to obtain further information about this case, including a copy of the pleadings filed herein and the date(s) and time(s) of scheduled hearings.
First published this the 28th day of October 2020.
Sybil G. Mann
Family Safety Program Attorney
P.O. Box 455
Cherokee, N.C. 28719
(828)359-1559
N.C. Bar No. 16729
Notice of Sale
Gilbert Crowe, Crow’s Wrecker LLC vs.
Charissa Ann Newman and Angela Darlene Tinlham
Take notice that Crow’s Wrecker, LLC will hold a public sale Nov. 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. at 293 Kate Lambert Road, Cherokee, NC 28719. The item for sale is a VIN #2C3JA43R25H624070/1J4FA44S66P710153 which there is a lien in the amount of $3,670/$9,025 for towing, labor and repair, plus a $25 charge per day accumulation from the date of this letter until the date of sale incurred by the lienor. Said motor vehicle to be sold in public sale for the application to the North Carolina Dept. of Motor Vehicles for title of said vehicle.
This the 21st day of October, 2020.
Gilbert Crowe, Crow’s Wrecker, LLC
293 Kate Lambert Road
Cherokee, NC 28719
(828) 497-9898
NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION
Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians
In the Tribal Court
In the Matter of S.P., A Minor Child, File No. CVJ 20-033
TO: Kyle Bigmeat
Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled juvenile action. The nature of the relief being sought is the adjudication and disposition of a petition alleging the minor child, S.P., born on August 23, 2016, is a neglected and drug endangered child, filed in the Cherokee Tribal Court on May 14, 2020. You may know the mother of the minor child by the name of Daymion Powell.
You must answer or otherwise respond to the pleading within forty (40) days of the date of first publication of this Notice. If you fail to answer or otherwise respond within the time prescribed, the matter will proceed to adjudication and disposition. If you are not already represented by appointed counsel, you are entitled to appointed counsel in this matter, and to that end, provisional counsel will be appointed for you in this matter, and the appointment of provisional counsel shall be reviewed by the court at the first hearing after service of process in this matter.
You are advised to IMMEDIATELY contact the Clerk of Tribal Court for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians at (828) 359-6213, to obtain further information about this case, including a copy of the pleadings filed herein and the date(s) and time(s) of scheduled hearings.
First published this the 4th day of November 2020.
Sybil G. Mann
Family Safety Program Attorney
P.O. Box 455
Cherokee, N.C. 28719
(828)359-1559
N.C. Bar No. 16729
Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians
Cherokee, North Carolina
Estate File No. 20-084
In the Matter of the Estate of Elliott French
All persons, firms and corporations having claims against this estate are notified to exhibit them to the fiduciary(s) listed on or before the date listed or be barred from their recovery.
Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the appointed fiduciary(s) listed below.
Date to submit claims: 90 DAYS FROM DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION
Stephanie French
P.O. Box 2415
Cherokee, NC 28719
BIDS, RFPs, etc.
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians
Project Management Program
Ginger Lyn Welch Bldg.
810 Acquoni Road, Suite 117
P.O. Box 1328
Cherokee, N.C. 28719
Ph. (828) 359-6700
Project Title: Wolftown Airnasium
The Wolftown Community on the Cherokee Indian Reservation is partnering with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) to design and construct an open-air covered basketball court (“airnasium”) for community/tribal members to use as an outdoor recreational facility. The site proposed for the new “airnasium” is located adjacent to the Wolftown Gym and Stickball field, approximately 0.9 miles east of Tribal Bingo along US Highway 19 (Wolftown Road).
The EBCI Project Management Office is requesting design build proposals. Proposing companies must have experience in commercial construction and be properly insured for the scope of services to be provided. An RFP will be provided to any qualified contractor upon request. To request a package, ask questions about the project, or provide comments, contact Chris Greene at (828)359-6703 or by email at chrigree@nc-cherokee.com.
Qualifications must be submitted to Mr. Greene in accordance with the instructions and must be received by 11:00 a.m., December 10, 2020 at which time submittals will be opened in accordance with
TERO procedures. Any submittals received after the time and date specified shall not be considered.
Please be advised that Indian Preference (TERO) applies to the award and completion of this contract.
Request for Proposals General Notice
Qualla Housing Authority (Q.H.A.) is requesting proposals from all interested qualified contractors for services and labor for Q.H.A. properties, including rental units on the Cherokee Indian Reservation (Swain, Jackson, Graham, and Cherokee Counties).
Q.H.A. Construction bid packages include:
* HVAC Services
* New Construction of 3- and 4-bedroom homes
* Rehabilitation of a 3-bedroom house
These bid packages can be picked up at the Qualla Housing Authority Warehouse located at 2234 Old Mission Road, Cherokee, NC 28719. The Warehouse is open Monday-Friday, from 7:45 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. All bids/proposals must be submitted in a sealed envelope. The deadline for submissions is 4:00 p.m. on 11/18/2020. Proposals received after this time and date will be rejected.
EMPLOYMENT
Eastern Band of Cherokee
Indians job openings
For deadlines and applications, call 359-6388. Indian Preference does apply. A current job application must be submitted. Resumes will not be accepted in lieu of a tribal application.
Open Until Filled
1. Patrol Officer (multiple) – Cherokee Indian Police Department – Public Safety (L8 $36,500 – $45,625)
Download applications and job descriptions and apply online at www.ebci.com/jobs