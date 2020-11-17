Trading Post for week of Nov. 18-24, 2020

CLASSIFIEDS

8 Rm Lodge for sale near Bryson City. Income Producing and Big Views. Price $745,000. Jack A. Calloway, Broker 828-421-3939. jaccallowayre@gmail.com

LEGAL NOTICES

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

In the Tribal Court

In the Matter of S.P., A Minor Child, File No. CVJ 20-033

TO: Kyle Bigmeat

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled juvenile action. The nature of the relief being sought is the adjudication and disposition of a petition alleging the minor child, S.P., born on August 23, 2016, is a neglected and drug endangered child, filed in the Cherokee Tribal Court on May 14, 2020. You may know the mother of the minor child by the name of Daymion Powell.

You must answer or otherwise respond to the pleading within forty (40) days of the date of first publication of this Notice. If you fail to answer or otherwise respond within the time prescribed, the matter will proceed to adjudication and disposition. If you are not already represented by appointed counsel, you are entitled to appointed counsel in this matter, and to that end, provisional counsel will be appointed for you in this matter, and the appointment of provisional counsel shall be reviewed by the court at the first hearing after service of process in this matter.

You are advised to IMMEDIATELY contact the Clerk of Tribal Court for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians at (828) 359-6213, to obtain further information about this case, including a copy of the pleadings filed herein and the date(s) and time(s) of scheduled hearings.

First published this the 4th day of November 2020.

Sybil G. Mann

Family Safety Program Attorney

P.O. Box 455

Cherokee, N.C. 28719

(828)359-1559

N.C. Bar No. 16729

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

Cherokee, North Carolina

Estate File No. 20-084

In the Matter of the Estate of Elliott French

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against this estate are notified to exhibit them to the fiduciary(s) listed on or before the date listed or be barred from their recovery.

Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the appointed fiduciary(s) listed below.

Date to submit claims: 90 DAYS FROM DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

Stephanie French

P.O. Box 2415

Cherokee, NC 28719

THE CHEROKEE COURT

EASTERN BAND OF CHEROKEE INDIANS

CHEROKEE, NORTH CAROLINA

FILE NO: CV 20-441

MOUNTAIN CREDIT UNION

c/o Mark A. Pinkston, Esquire

Van Winkle, Buck, Wall Starnes & Davis, PA

Post Office Box 7376

Asheville, North Carolina 28802-7376

Plaintiff, vs.

ROLAND N. BRADLEY,

Defendant.

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

CHEROKEE, NORTH CAROLINA

To: ROLAND N. BRADLEY

TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

The sum of $9,215.86 together with interest at the rate of $3.35308 per diem from the 15th day of September, 2020 and the Plaintiff have and recover its attorney fees in the amount of $1,382.38, and sum of $7,209.17 together with interest at the rate of $2.9951 per diem from the 15th day of September, 2020 and the Plaintiff have and recover its attorney fees in the amount of $1,081.38, and that the costs of this action be taxed to the Defendant.

YOU ARE REQUIRED to make defense to such pleading not later than January 4, 2021, and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

THIS the 10th day of November, 2020.

VAN WINKLE, BUCK, WALL,

STARNES AND DAVIS, P.A.

MARK A. PINKSTON

North Carolina State Bar Number: 16789

Attorney for Plaintiff

11 North Market Street (28801)

Post Office Box 7376

Asheville, North Carolina 28802-7376

(828) 258-2991 (Telephone)

(828) 257-2767 (Facsimile)

BIDS, RFPs, etc.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

Project Management Program

Ginger Lyn Welch Bldg.

810 Acquoni Road, Suite 117

P.O. Box 1328

Cherokee, N.C. 28719

Ph. (828) 359-6700

Project Title: Wolftown Airnasium

The Wolftown Community on the Cherokee Indian Reservation is partnering with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) to design and construct an open-air covered basketball court (“airnasium”) for community/tribal members to use as an outdoor recreational facility. The site proposed for the new “airnasium” is located adjacent to the Wolftown Gym and Stickball field, approximately 0.9 miles east of Tribal Bingo along US Highway 19 (Wolftown Road).

The EBCI Project Management Office is requesting design build proposals. Proposing companies must have experience in commercial construction and be properly insured for the scope of services to be provided. An RFP will be provided to any qualified contractor upon request. To request a package, ask questions about the project, or provide comments, contact Chris Greene at (828)359-6703 or by email at chrigree@nc-cherokee.com.

Qualifications must be submitted to Mr. Greene in accordance with the instructions and must be received by 11:00 a.m., December 10, 2020 at which time submittals will be opened in accordance with

TERO procedures. Any submittals received after the time and date specified shall not be considered.

Please be advised that Indian Preference (TERO) applies to the award and completion of this contract.

EMPLOYMENT

Museum of the Cherokee Indian Executive Director

(Closing Tuesday, December 10, 2020)

The Executive Director is the Chief Executive Officer of the Museum of the Cherokee Indian. This is an executive-level position with responsibility for the success of the organization overall. This position will ensure day-to-day operations align with the overall mission, values, goals & objectives of the organization. This position will lead, guide, and direct the work of all others within the organization to ensure business goals & objectives are met.

Requirements include:

• Experience in business and/or non-profit management at an executive level for a minimum of 10 years

• Bachelor degree or above (work experience not accepted in lieu of a degree)

• Non-profit management certificate is preferred

• Effective fundraiser with experience

• Broad knowledge of Cherokee history and culture

• Superior ability to manage complex projects

Please send a cover letter, resume’, and contact information for three professional references to JennWilson@CherokeeMuseum.org or by mail to:

Museum of the Cherokee Indian, ATTN: Director Search, P.O. Box 1599, Cherokee, NC 29719

For full job description and questions, call Jenn Wilson, (828) 497-3481, ext.1014.