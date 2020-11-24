Trading Post for Nov. 25 – Dec. 1, 2020

CLASSFIEDS

8 Rm Lodge for sale near Bryson City. Income Producing and Big Views. Price $745,000. Jack A. Calloway, Broker 828-421-3939. jaccallowayre@gmail.com

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

Cherokee, North Carolina

Estate File No. 20-084

In the Matter of the Estate of Elliott French

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against this estate are notified to exhibit them to the fiduciary(s) listed on or before the date listed or be barred from their recovery.

Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the appointed fiduciary(s) listed below.

Date to submit claims: 90 DAYS FROM DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

Stephanie French

P.O. Box 2415

Cherokee, NC 28719

THE CHEROKEE COURT

EASTERN BAND OF CHEROKEE INDIANS

CHEROKEE, NORTH CAROLINA

FILE NO: CV 20-441

MOUNTAIN CREDIT UNION

c/o Mark A. Pinkston, Esquire

Van Winkle, Buck, Wall Starnes & Davis, PA

Post Office Box 7376

Asheville, North Carolina 28802-7376

Plaintiff, vs.

ROLAND N. BRADLEY,

Defendant.

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

CHEROKEE, NORTH CAROLINA

To: ROLAND N. BRADLEY

TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

The sum of $9,215.86 together with interest at the rate of $3.35308 per diem from the 15th day of September, 2020 and the Plaintiff have and recover its attorney fees in the amount of $1,382.38, and sum of $7,209.17 together with interest at the rate of $2.9951 per diem from the 15th day of September, 2020 and the Plaintiff have and recover its attorney fees in the amount of $1,081.38, and that the costs of this action be taxed to the Defendant.

YOU ARE REQUIRED to make defense to such pleading not later than January 4, 2021, and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

THIS the 10th day of November, 2020.

VAN WINKLE, BUCK, WALL,

STARNES AND DAVIS, P.A.

MARK A. PINKSTON

North Carolina State Bar Number: 16789

Attorney for Plaintiff

11 North Market Street (28801)

Post Office Box 7376

Asheville, North Carolina 28802-7376

(828) 258-2991 (Telephone)

(828) 257-2767 (Facsimile)

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

Cherokee, North Carolina

Estate File No. 20-089

In the Matter of the Estate of George David Martin

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against this estate are notified to exhibit them to the fiduciary(s) listed on or before the date listed or be barred from their recovery.

Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the appointed fiduciary(s) listed below.

Date to submit claims: 90 DAYS FROM DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

Lilian Plummer Martin

P.O. Box 147

Cherokee, NC 28719

Request for Proposals

The Cherokee Tribal Court seeks competitive proposals for a Public Guardian of the Estate. This service will be paid on a contractual basis from the Cherokee Tribal Court. Interested individuals should submit a brief letter proposal including the following:

• Name and Contact Information

• Copies of Certificates and Licenses

• Relevant Work Experience

Proposals may be submitted at any time, but those received on or before December 31, 2020 will receive priority over later submissions. Please mail or email proposals to:

Amber Shuler, Court Administrator

Cherokee Tribal Court

PO Box 1629

Cherokee, NC 28719

ambeshul@nc-cherokee.com

This is a solicitation of proposals and not an offer to contract. The Cherokee Tribal Court reserves the right to decline any proposals received.

Notice to Bidders

GARANCO, Inc. is requesting bids from TERO-Certified Vendors and Subcontractors for all specified divisions on the following project: Macedonia Road Housing Project, Cherokee, North Carolina. Contact Nick Stanley at GARANCO, Inc., PO Box 100, Pilot Mountain, NC, 27041. Phone (336)368-2788, fax (336)368-1001, email – nick@garanco.com

Due to Covid-19, plans and specifications will be made for viewing by appointment only, with safety guidelines enforced. Please contact Myles Branch, at (336)583-5725 for an appointment at 1579 Paint Town Road, Cherokee; or Nick Stanley at (336)368-2788 for an appointment at 615 W Main Street, Pilot Mountain. Digital copies are available by emailing nick@garanco.com.

Bidders must be properly licensed and insured under laws governing their respective trade. Deadline for bids is December 15, 2020 at 5pm.

Museum of the Cherokee Indian Executive Director

(Closing Tuesday, December 10, 2020)

The Executive Director is the Chief Executive Officer of the Museum of the Cherokee Indian. This is an executive-level position with responsibility for the success of the organization overall. This position will ensure day-to-day operations align with the overall mission, values, goals & objectives of the organization. This position will lead, guide, and direct the work of all others within the organization to ensure business goals & objectives are met.

Requirements include:

• Experience in business and/or non-profit management at an executive level for a minimum of 10 years

• Bachelor degree or above (work experience not accepted in lieu of a degree)

• Non-profit management certificate is preferred

• Effective fundraiser with experience

• Broad knowledge of Cherokee history and culture

• Superior ability to manage complex projects

Please send a cover letter, resume’, and contact information for three professional references to JennWilson@CherokeeMuseum.org or by mail to:

Museum of the Cherokee Indian, ATTN: Director Search, P.O. Box 1599, Cherokee, NC 29719

For full job description and questions, call Jenn Wilson, (828) 497-3481, ext.1014.