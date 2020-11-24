Trading Post for Nov. 25 – Dec. 1, 2020
CLASSFIEDS
FOR RENT
8 Rm Lodge for sale near Bryson City. Income Producing and Big Views. Price $745,000. Jack A. Calloway, Broker 828-421-3939. jaccallowayre@gmail.com
LEGAL NOTICES
Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians
Cherokee, North Carolina
Estate File No. 20-084
In the Matter of the Estate of Elliott French
All persons, firms and corporations having claims against this estate are notified to exhibit them to the fiduciary(s) listed on or before the date listed or be barred from their recovery.
Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the appointed fiduciary(s) listed below.
Date to submit claims: 90 DAYS FROM DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION
Stephanie French
P.O. Box 2415
Cherokee, NC 28719
THE CHEROKEE COURT
EASTERN BAND OF CHEROKEE INDIANS
CHEROKEE, NORTH CAROLINA
FILE NO: CV 20-441
MOUNTAIN CREDIT UNION
c/o Mark A. Pinkston, Esquire
Van Winkle, Buck, Wall Starnes & Davis, PA
Post Office Box 7376
Asheville, North Carolina 28802-7376
Plaintiff, vs.
ROLAND N. BRADLEY,
Defendant.
NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
CHEROKEE, NORTH CAROLINA
To: ROLAND N. BRADLEY
TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:
The sum of $9,215.86 together with interest at the rate of $3.35308 per diem from the 15th day of September, 2020 and the Plaintiff have and recover its attorney fees in the amount of $1,382.38, and sum of $7,209.17 together with interest at the rate of $2.9951 per diem from the 15th day of September, 2020 and the Plaintiff have and recover its attorney fees in the amount of $1,081.38, and that the costs of this action be taxed to the Defendant.
YOU ARE REQUIRED to make defense to such pleading not later than January 4, 2021, and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.
THIS the 10th day of November, 2020.
VAN WINKLE, BUCK, WALL,
STARNES AND DAVIS, P.A.
MARK A. PINKSTON
North Carolina State Bar Number: 16789
Attorney for Plaintiff
11 North Market Street (28801)
Post Office Box 7376
Asheville, North Carolina 28802-7376
(828) 258-2991 (Telephone)
(828) 257-2767 (Facsimile)
Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians
Cherokee, North Carolina
Estate File No. 20-089
In the Matter of the Estate of George David Martin
All persons, firms and corporations having claims against this estate are notified to exhibit them to the fiduciary(s) listed on or before the date listed or be barred from their recovery.
Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the appointed fiduciary(s) listed below.
Date to submit claims: 90 DAYS FROM DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION
Lilian Plummer Martin
P.O. Box 147
Cherokee, NC 28719
BIDS, RFPs, etc.
Request for Proposals
The Cherokee Tribal Court seeks competitive proposals for a Public Guardian of the Estate. This service will be paid on a contractual basis from the Cherokee Tribal Court. Interested individuals should submit a brief letter proposal including the following:
• Name and Contact Information
• Copies of Certificates and Licenses
• Relevant Work Experience
Proposals may be submitted at any time, but those received on or before December 31, 2020 will receive priority over later submissions. Please mail or email proposals to:
Amber Shuler, Court Administrator
Cherokee Tribal Court
PO Box 1629
Cherokee, NC 28719
ambeshul@nc-cherokee.com
This is a solicitation of proposals and not an offer to contract. The Cherokee Tribal Court reserves the right to decline any proposals received.
Notice to Bidders
GARANCO, Inc. is requesting bids from TERO-Certified Vendors and Subcontractors for all specified divisions on the following project: Macedonia Road Housing Project, Cherokee, North Carolina. Contact Nick Stanley at GARANCO, Inc., PO Box 100, Pilot Mountain, NC, 27041. Phone (336)368-2788, fax (336)368-1001, email – nick@garanco.com
Due to Covid-19, plans and specifications will be made for viewing by appointment only, with safety guidelines enforced. Please contact Myles Branch, at (336)583-5725 for an appointment at 1579 Paint Town Road, Cherokee; or Nick Stanley at (336)368-2788 for an appointment at 615 W Main Street, Pilot Mountain. Digital copies are available by emailing nick@garanco.com.
Bidders must be properly licensed and insured under laws governing their respective trade. Deadline for bids is December 15, 2020 at 5pm.
EMPLOYMENT
Museum of the Cherokee Indian Executive Director
(Closing Tuesday, December 10, 2020)
The Executive Director is the Chief Executive Officer of the Museum of the Cherokee Indian. This is an executive-level position with responsibility for the success of the organization overall. This position will ensure day-to-day operations align with the overall mission, values, goals & objectives of the organization. This position will lead, guide, and direct the work of all others within the organization to ensure business goals & objectives are met.
Requirements include:
• Experience in business and/or non-profit management at an executive level for a minimum of 10 years
• Bachelor degree or above (work experience not accepted in lieu of a degree)
• Non-profit management certificate is preferred
• Effective fundraiser with experience
• Broad knowledge of Cherokee history and culture
• Superior ability to manage complex projects
Please send a cover letter, resume’, and contact information for three professional references to JennWilson@CherokeeMuseum.org or by mail to:
Museum of the Cherokee Indian, ATTN: Director Search, P.O. Box 1599, Cherokee, NC 29719
For full job description and questions, call Jenn Wilson, (828) 497-3481, ext.1014.