Thank you from family of Charles Wolfe 

I just want to take a few minutes to thank a few people that helped our family during our time of sorrow. First off, I want to thank Tribal EMS, Harris Regional Hospital, Memorial Mission Hospital, all the staff that helped care for my dad, Teresa McCoy, Donna Wolfe, Patricia Tramper for the food yall fixed for my dad before his stay in the hospital, B and Libby Driver Ensley, Big Cove Free Labor, Chief Richard G. Sneed and staff, Granny’s Kitchen, Paul’s Family Diner, everyone who sent flowers, everyone who sent prayers, everyone who called text or messaged, Pastor Ann French, Big Cove Pentecostal Holiness Church, and Crisp Funeral Home. If we have forgotten anyone I want to apologize it wasn’t intentional. Once again thank you all so much.

The family of Charles Wolfe