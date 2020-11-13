Post 143 hosts modified Veteran’s Day Celebration 

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

ONE FEATHER STAFF

The Steve Youngdeer American Legion Post 143 held a Veteran’s Day Celebration at the Cherokee Veterans Park on the morning of Friday, Nov. 13. Due to COVID-19 precautions, the event was not open to the public, and it was held on Friday instead of the traditional Nov. 11 date due to inclement weather.

At the start of the program, Warren Dupree, Post 143 service officer, commented, “The eleventh hour, the eleventh day, of the eleventh month, 1918, came the conclusion of a global war referred to as ‘The Great War’, ‘The War to End All Wars’. Over 40 million combatants and civilians perished. That was the war to end them all. 20 years later, two decades, came World War II an even more horrific war than we had experienced. This year is the 75th anniversary of the ending of World War II – followed by the Korean War just a few short years later, followed by the Vietnam War, followed by Desert Storm, followed by Iraqi Freedom, followed by the war in Afghanistan, and today, the conflict still persists.”

He went on to state, “In World War II, we had a number of men and women that answered the call. Korea, men and women from Cherokee answered the call. Vietnam, and up to the present day, our men and women always answered the call of the armed forces of this great nation. That is a warrior spirit. And, when they returned home, they resumed their daily lives. But, never forget, they are changed forever. They will never be as they were when left – these young men and women.”

Dupree read the names of 12 members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians who served their country and whose names were added recently to the monument at the Cherokee Veterans Park including: Jack Raymond Walkingstick, David Holland, Dale Edward Wolfe, Randall Scott Crowe, Troy Duane Gleason, George Edward Goings, Jefferson Marshall Saunooke, Franklin Delano Owl, William Smith Jr., Jimmy Eugene Moody, Dennis Ray Junaluska, and Clarence Albert Murphy.

Murphy’s name was added to the section honoring those who were killed in action. PFC Murphy, U.S. Marine Corps, served aboard the USS North Carolina during World War II. “During the Battle of Okinawa, during hostile action, his life was taken,” Dupree stated. “His name has never been entered on the monument, but we are proud to share with you today that his name is etched as ‘Killed in Action, World War II’. His name will be spoken from this day on, and he will be honored with those other tribal heroes whose names are on the obelisk of the monument.”

PFC Murphy was wounded on April 6, 1945 and died 10 days later. He was buried at sea.

Following the reading of names, the Post 143 Color Guard performed a 21-gun salute and Norma Adonna closed the event with “Taps”.