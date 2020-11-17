OBITUARY: William Penland

William Creed Penland, 52, of Cherokee, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

William was the son of the late William Penland Sr. and Wanda Sue (Worley) Penland and made his home in Cherokee. William loved to visit and catch up with friends and family. He loved spending time with his grandkids whenever possible. He loved going to watch his “pets” – the elk and taking his truck on miles of journeys. When not out and about and was “holding down the fort”, William enjoyed putting puzzles together, wood carving, spoiling his grandkids, adding to his movie collection, collecting and putting together model cars, and, snoozing on lazy days. William had begun driving school buses at age 16 and continued in that capacity working with the Cherokee Boys Club for more than 20 years. He will be truly missed by those that knew and loved him.

Along with his parents, William is preceded in death by a daughter, Kori Addison Penland, and a grandfather, Bob Penland.

William is survived by his two daughters, Alyson Penland and Kerry Penland both of Cherokee; brother, Brian Penland of Gaylesville, Ala.; sister, Rebecca Penland Parker of Leicester; uncle, Don Penland of Monroe; grandmother, Pauline Sharpe Penland of Leicester; grandchildren, Wilbur Sequoyah, Lula Sequoyah, Julyssa Sequoyah, and Asher Ivey all of Cherokee.

William’s daughters will plan a future memorial service at a later date and will announce as soon as they have a plan together.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family in the final arrangements.