OBITUARY: Valor Lavon Rodriguez-Davis

The family of Valor Lavon Rodriguez-Davis announce his passing on Oct. 29, 2020. The infant son of Justin Lee Davis and Sierra Rodriguez Davis, the family takes comfort in knowing that his Nana Mary “Tootsie’ Rodriguez will be awaiting him at Heaven’s Gate along with his Great Grandma Mary “Tunnie” Catt and Great Grandpa David Catt.

Valor is survived by his brother, Alexander Johnson Rodriguez-Davis along with uncles Anthony Smith, Tyler Toineeta, Andrew Davis, Kenny Cucumber, Mason White; great uncle Jose Rodriguez; aunts Genie Davis and great aunt Michelle Rodriguez; cousins Mason White Jr. and Clove Hoyle; grandparents Joey Lambert, Joyce Davis, and David Davis; along with great grandma: Anita Doundy.

The family will have a graveside service for Valor Lavon Rodriguez-Davis on Monday, Nov. 2 from 12-1 p.m. at Crowe Sampson Cemetery with Dan Conseen officiating.

The family would like to thank the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians for their support, Long House Funeral Home, all the love and support they have received from family and friends during this difficult time.

Long House Funeral Home assisted with arrangements