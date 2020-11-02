OBITUARY: Minnie Ledford

Minnie Irene Powell Ledford, 48, of Cherokee, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. The daughter of the late Philip and Rosemary (Owle) Powell, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Ledford.

Minnie is survived by her brother, Ben Powell; her children, Mitchell, Mason, Nigel, Kal-nud, and Robert Ledford, all of Cherokee; along with her mother-in-law, Lula Ledford.

The family will have a graveside service for Minnie Ledford on Wednesday, Nov. 4 beginning at 12 p.m. at the Blythe Cemetery with Dan Conseen officiating.

If you plan to attend, Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Thank you.

Long House Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.