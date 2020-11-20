OBITUARY: Maxine Maude Smith

The family of Maxine Maude Smith, 89, of Cherokee, is grieved to announce her passing on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. She is the daughter of the late Russell Smith and the Late Elizabeth “Lizzie” French Smith.

In addition to her parents, Maxine is preceded in death by her brothers, Manuel Smith, Samuel Smith; her sisters, Shirlene Smith, Dyxye Parker and Mary Smith McCoy; a foster sister, Lucy McLaughlin; her brother-in-law, Jerome Parker; a sister-in-law, Nancy Smith; her nephew, Joey Parker; and a great nephew, Bill Smith.

She is survived by her sister and guardian, Katherine Smith; her brother, Kenneth “Feet” Smith; a sister-in-law, Joyce Hannah Smith; her niece/caregiver, Lizzie (German) Bernal; nieces and nephews, Vikki Smith, Terry Smith, Myra Cloer(Mike), Kym Parker, Lisa Penick (Charles), Deidra Fowler, Eddie Smith (Nellie), Rick McCoy, and Pam Smith; and great nieces and nephews, Samantha Smith (Jamie), Tabitha Smith (Tony), Amanda Moore (Matt), Sam Wolfe (Samantha), Keisha Lambert (Steven), Malaciah Taylor, Rachel Taylor (John), Colby Yañez (Justice), Omar Yañez, Kristina Cloer, Sidnie Yañez, Cody Smith, Brandi Smith, Sydney Bird, and Eli McCoy. In addition, she leaves behind 24 great great nieces and nephews as well as an extended family of cousins and loved ones.

Maxine was born mentally-handicapped and wasn’t expected to live at birth yet lived 89 full year. Maxine didn’t let her disabilities keep her from doing things. She loved to wash dishes, fold clothes, go to church, go to “school”(VOC) and watch it snow until she was no longer able to due to blindness in recent years. She loved to be asked to pray before meals and she always prayed before going to bed. Her family will miss her terribly and will always remember her singing, laughing, and when she was mad because she would give you a good cussing but most of all we will miss her calling everyone “Chicka”.

Maxine lived a long happy life that was cut short by an evil beast called COVID-19 that kept her family from being there with her In her final days. Her family would like to ask everyone to please take this virus seriously. Most times people don’t realize they have it until it’s too late and they have already infected others.

The family will have graveside services for Maxine on Sunday, Nov. 22 starting at 2 p.m. at Russell Smith Family Cemetery at 5751 Wolfetown Rd., Cherokee, NC. Reverend Dan Conseen will be officiating, with pallbearers from among family.

If you plan to attend please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

