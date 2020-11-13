OBITUARY: Kimberly Natasha Owle

Kimberly Natasha Owle, 27, of Bryson City passed away after a brief illness, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. She was born on Nov. 13, 1992, in Sylva to Charlene Owle.

She had an Associate of Applied Science degree and worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant I & II, and was Medical Technician Certified. Kim enjoyed 4-wheeling, bear hunting, and fishing.

Kim will be dearly missed by her loving mother; children, Darius Diaz, Jenisis Diaz, Venus Diaz; significant other, Joseph Diaz; siblings, Aaron Levi Owle, Little Joe George, Christian Calderon, Marcello Calderon; uncles, Kenneth Owle, Michael Owle, David Owle; great-aunts, Kina Bradley Sharon Littlejohn; nieces and nephews, Holston, Delilah, Kailen; cousins, Jolynn Welch, Veronica Bradley, and Carrie Davis.

She was preceded in death by her child, Jehleo Diaz.

Pallbearers: James Edwards, Jason Bradley, Cody Owen, Dave Coulter, James Gylone, Chey Arneach.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14 at Appalachian Funeral Services, Sylva. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15 at Bradley Family Cemetery, Tooni Branch Rd., Cherokee, with Rev. Dwayne Bear Lambert and Rev. Coy Adams officiating.