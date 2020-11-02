OBITUARY: Johnny Kenneth George

Johnny Kenneth George, 79, of the Painttown Community and a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, went to his heavenly home to be with the Lord and many loved ones on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. He was at his residence surrounded by his loving family and friends.

Johnny was born to the late Tom and Ida Seay George on June 9, 1941. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Patrick D. George; two brothers, Joseph Long, Thomas Lee George; a great grandson, Kenyoda Morris Jenkins; and John always said “the best mother- and father in-law any man could ever ask for”, Sallie Junaluska and Pastor Arthur Wm Locust.

John is survived by his best friend, his caregiver and the love of his life of 50 yrs and 11 months, Linda Locust George; two daughters, Tonya G. Jenkins (Emmett), Patricia G. McCoy (Tim) and Donya George who we consider a daughter, friend, and caregiver.

There are 13 grandchildren:

Tonya’s – Rickeena D, McCoy, Jayson McCoy, Kimber Jenkins, Brandy Jenkins, and Shane Seago;

Patricia’s – James D. Jenkins, Corey M. Jenkins, and Courtney George;

Patrick’s – Danica Sequoyah and Zabian George;

Donya’s – James Walkingstick, Stephen Walkingstick, and Carmen R. Neadeau.

Also surviving are 14 great grandchildren with several nieces and nephews.

John was a member of Goose Creek Baptist Church where he served as Associate Deacon. He was very active within the church. The joy of his life was being around family and friends, sharing his knowledge of the Bible and he would start to testify about living for Christ, the man who died on an ole rugged cross for each and every one of us. John loved to sing gospel songs, oh how he loved to sing. He sang with the Locust family and WhoSoEverWill, sometimes he sang by himself cause he was never bashful. Always friendly to everyone he met.

John will be missed by the family but we were assured his feet was walking on the streets of gold before he took his last two breathes when he lifted his legs and feet in walking motion and took off as if running. A new body that will never ache with pain again, no sorrow no heartaches, no death, but a life everlasting. Praise the Good Lord!

John worked for the Cherokee Police Dept. as a traffic Director. He was a supervisor at Frontier Land, Magic Waters, and Ghost Town. He worked for the Cherokee Bingo, Holiday Inn, and the road oil crew for the State Department.

He was an officer for the 30th district, which he really enjoyed. He also helped Linda in her business after retiring.

Mr. George was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and Vascular Dementia in 2014 until his health declined in early 2019 to where he became homebound and was cared for by his loving family. We want to thank each and every one who helped us to pray, sang beautiful songs, and brought food, our EMS workers and hospital staff, our fire and rescue, home health, the grave diggers, our Executive office of the EBCI and those who just listened. We want to especially thank our little Suzanne Locust and Courtney George who went above and beyond in caring for Mr. John during his last days here.

Mr. George will be laid to rest at the George Cemetery at 105 Iva Lee Dr on Tuesday Nov. 3.

A private graveside service will be handled by Pastor James Gunter

Pallbearers will be Corey Jenkins, Zabian George, Emmett Jenkins, Rickeena McCoy, Kimber Jenkins, James Walkingstick, Stephen Walkingstick, and John W. George.

Please wear your mask for your safety and ours as COVID-19 is rising in all communities.