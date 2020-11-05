OBITUARY: Jannie McCray Thompson 

Jannie McCray Thompson, 70, of Cherokee, entered into God’s loving arms surrounded by family and friends on Oct. 20, 2020. Jannie was born on March 13, 1950 to the late Robert and Mamie McCray.

She is preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Judy McCray Brantham; mother and father-in-law, Lavenia and Reginald Thompson; and a brother-in-law, Alan Thompson.

She leaves behind the love of her life of 46 years, Walter Thompson; daughters, Jennifer Thompson, Caroline Thompson Hyatt (Jeremy); grandchildren, Jordyn (Jesse) Toineeta, Reggie, Kedron, and Lavenia “Bean” Hyatt; great grandchildren Easton and Kyler Toineeta; Brothers Robert (Julia) McCray, Russell (Linda) McCray; sisters, Donna Johnson and Connie (Bob) Coughlin; special nieces and nephews, Gabby and Dylan Thompson, Kym Dixon, Robbie Brantham, Robert McCray Jr., Christopher and Jamie McCray, Dee Denny, Mysti Underwood, Terri Menno and Jodie Hoefle; several great nieces and nephews; the Big Cove Baptist Church family and numerous other friends and family.

Jannie retired from Cherokee Central Schools after 38 years of teaching. She started her teaching career in Wake County before moving to Cherokee. She taught, inspired, and loved all she came in contact with. She loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, her family, and former students who became family. Jannie was a faithful member of Big Cove Baptist Church where she served as treasurer and taught Sunday School. She was a former member of the Swain County Gideons Auxillary.

Funeral services were held on Friday, Oct. 23 at the Chapel of Crisp Funeral Home.

The family held a private graveside service following the Visitation. Crisp Funeral Home is assisted the Thompson family with arrangements.