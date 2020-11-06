OBITUARY: Janice R. Catolster

Janice R. Catolster, 56, of Cherokee, passed away after an extended illness on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. She is preceded in death by her biological parents, Boyd and Betty Catolster; foster dad, Jim Hornbuckle; brother, Charlie Catolster; and sisters, Rosie Carter, Alice Catolster, and Mildred “Pot” Catolster.

Although born to Boyd and Betty, Janice was placed in foster care at the age of 8 in 1972. She was raised alongside several others in the Cherokee Children’s Home by Jim and Suzanne Hornbuckle. She lived with them throughout high school where she graduated with Honors, followed by four years of college at Gardner Webb University, obtaining her Bachelor’s Degree in Business in 1986. Janice worked for many years at the Cherokee Cablevision office before working at the original Cherokee Casino as a Hard Count Supervisor.

Janice is survived by her foster mother, Suzanne Hornbuckle; daughters, Victoria “Torie” Toineeta, Jordan “Jorge-Cornbread” Toineeta; brothers, Dave, John “Bear” (Anna) Catolster, Jamie “Bubba” (Holly) Hornbuckle; sisters, Nancy West, Jennifer (Dean) Standingdeer and Elsie (Bill) Harris of Cache, Okla.

Janice leaves behind her heart in her four grandchildren. She loved being their Agilisi and loved them more than anything. They are Jessie John “Daksi” Taylor, Boyd Bishop “Tsisdu” Taylor, Haidyn “Waya” Arch, and Caidyn “Kamama” Arch; as well as many nephews, nieces, cousins and a special uncle, Edwin “Tony” Bird.

In addition, she also leaves behind a few special friends that she called upon at some unorthodox times with unusual requests.

Many Thanks to: Rose, Crystal, Julia, Charlene, Robin, Kina, Robert, Tawania, Helen and any that may have been overlooked.

Special thanks to the staff and those who provided care and love at the Bryson Senior Living, AKA “ The Bungalow”. Special thanks to the inpatient staff at Cherokee Indian Hospital. The family cannot express enough gratitude for everything that was done for Janice the last week of her life. You showed kindness, comfort, caring and compassion with upmost professionalism. Your willingness to go the extra mile will forever be cherished.

With respect to family, friends and loved ones; the family will have a Memorial Service on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at Long House Funeral Home. This would have been Janice’s birthday. More details will be forthcoming closer to the time of her Celebration of Life.

