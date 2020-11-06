OBITUARY: Jane Wolfe

The family of Jane Wolfe, 68, of Cherokee, is grieved to announce her passing on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Amble and Eva Queen Wolfe.

Jane is survived by her children, Amy (Raul) Smoker and Amble (Sylvia) Smoker; along with her grandchildren that she loved beyond measure, Waya, Walela, Sangelina, Klarajane, and Sadie. One of 11 children, Jane is survived by her brothers, Deweese Wolfe, Jimmy Wolfe, Noah Wolfe, Jasper Wolfe, Jonah Wolfe, Abel Wolfe, and Jack Wolfe; her sisters, Stacy Wolfe, Nancy Wolfe, and Frances Maney; along with one aunt: Myrtle Bird. In addition, she is survived by many, many nieces and nephews.

Jane was a force to be reckoned with. She was a life-long learner, having earned at least three Associates Degrees in her time. Jane Wolfe was a fluent Cherokee Speaker who taught at Kituwah Academy until her retirement. Along with teaching, Jane was an EKG Technician before becoming a CNA. She went to Southwestern Community College to learn how to decorate cakes, as well as get her cosmetology certification and become a hairdresser which was one her favorite careers, having styled hair for over 50 years.

Jane was the Cherokee Braves #1 Fan. She loved attending every Cherokee Braves game and cheering for her team. It didn’t matter if she knew anyone playing or not, she was there to cheer the Braves on. Jane loved her grandchildren and was excited to meet her newest grandbaby. She enjoyed chasing her grandkids and loving them up. Jane will be missed for her sense of humor. She’d make faces at people just to scare them and then she’d share a good laugh with them about it. Jane was always on the go, she hated staying home when there where places to go and things to do. She was greatly loved and will be missed even more.

A graveside visitation will be held for Jane Wolfe on Monday, Nov. 9 beginning at 1 p.m. at the Wolfe Cemetery on Amble Wolfe Rd. in the Big Cove Community. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. with Kenneth Davis officiating. Pallbearers will be among her nephews. Due to limited space at the cemetery, please make arrangements to carpool.

If you plan to attend, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Thank you

Long House Funeral Home, Inc. assisted with arrangements.