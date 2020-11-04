OBITUARY: James Dwayne (DD) Wildcatt

James Dwayne (DD) Wildcatt, 45, of Cherokee, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. The son of the late John Lloyd Smith, he is preceded in death by Jack and Olive Jackson, Bessie and Bodie Wildcatt, Elizabeth Jackson, Abraham Wildcatt, William Wildcatt, Johnson Lee Wildcatt, Lucy Wildcatt, Diane Wildcatt, and special family friends Chico Maples and Lee Boy Ledford.

James is survived by his mother, Kathleen Wildcatt Mendez; his son, Jacob Bodie Wildcatt; one grandchild, Alya Winter Wildcatt; his brothers, Curtis Wildcatt and Pedro Smith; his sisters, Jennifer Wildcatt, Misty Mitchell, and Puddin Smith. In addition, he is survived by Sally Davis, Melita Lossie, Hattie Milholen, Gwendolyn Wildcatt, and special little ones Timbi and Mckyan; along with many friends, nieces and nephews.

James will be remembered for being an outdoorsman, his love of children, his family and how much he enjoyed cooking. The people that knew and loved him will miss his laugh, smile and his overall craziness.

The family will have a funeral procession for James Dwayne (DD) Wildcatt on Friday, Nov. 6 leaving from Long House Funeral Home, Inc. at 12:30 p.m. and going to the Wildcatt/Ben Cemetery on Fisher Branch in the Birdtown Community where he will be interred. A Graveside Visitation and Service will be held beginning at 1 p.m. with Dan Conseen officiating. Pallbearers will be among family.

If you plan to attend the funeral procession, please arrive at Long House Funeral Home no later than 12:15 p.m. on Friday. If you plan to attend the visitation and services, please remember to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Long House Funeral Home, Inc. assisted with arrangements.