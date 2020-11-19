OBITUARY: Jackie Lee Rattler

Jackie Lee Rattler, 61, of the Birdtown Community, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. A native of Cherokee, he was the son of Elsie Wolfe Rattler of Cherokee and the late Leroy Rattler. He was a member of the Cherokee Bass Club.

Jackie was an avid outdoorsman. He loved fishing, hunting, and riding his Harley. He was the grill master for all his family and friends. He was a generous soul who adored children and always had a house full of family and friends. He always had kind words and a smile for all.

Jackie was preceded in death by two sisters, Linda Lee and Polly Ann Rattler; brother, Mickie Rattler; nieces, Jada Lee, Justina and Veronica Rattler; nephews, Little Mickie, Hawk, and Zebo Rattler; paternal grandparents, Morgan and Bertha Rattler; and maternal grandparents, Lula and Jacob Wolfe.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by two sons, Hunter and McKenzie Rattler; daughters, Kaila Cucumber and Caedance Smith; special daughters, Rae Taylor, Jess Gonzalez, Kierstan Cucumber; grandson, Kaden Cucumber; special niece, Marlene Queen; brothers, Jody, Tim, Harold, Sammy and Kari Rattler; aunts, Lucille Wolfe and Laura Blankenship; uncle, Bill Wolfe; and countless nieces, nephews and extended family.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, Nov. 18 in the chapel of Crisp Funeral Home. Joe Wolfe officiated. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Rattler Mountain Cemetery.