OBITUARY: Charles (Charlie) Everett Wolfe 

Charles (Charlie) Everett Wolfe, 63, of the Big Cove Community went home to be with the Lord Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. A native of Cherokee, he was the son of the late James (Lobo) and Ida Sequoyah Wolfe. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his daughter, Myranda Daniel, and a brother, James Wolfe.

He enjoyed playing Bingo. He loved spending time with all of his grandchildren.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Carolyn Wolfe; children, Heather Wolfe (Dudley) of Cherokee, and Crystal Daniel of Cherokee; grandchildren, Brandon Daniel, Kristian Daniel, Corbin Wolfe, and Shashoni Panther; great grandchildren, Myranda (Loshi) Rose, Addison Sherrill, Little Charli Sherrill, and Harli Sherrill, and siblings, Donald Wolfe (Cathy), Edwin (Boonie) Wolfe (Debra), and Katherine Long (Melvin).

Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday at Big Cove Pentecostal Holiness

Church. Pastor Ann French will officiate with burial in Charles Wolfe Cemetery. Charlie will be taken back to the Church at 5 p.m. Wednesday to await the hour of Service. Pallbearers are among family and friends.