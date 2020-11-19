CROSS COUNTRY: Cherokee travels as Swain hosts first meet of season

KITUWAH MOUND – The Cherokee High School (CHS) and Middle School (CMS) cross country teams traveled to the Kituwah Mound area as Swain County High School hosted a multi-school meet on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 18. Following are the results with the top runners and all CHS and CMS runners:

Middle School Girls (two-mile run)

1 – Arizona Blankenship, Swain, 11:44.70

2 – Dvdaya Swimmer, Cherokee, 12:31.20

3 – Claire Worley, Highlands, 14:15.45

4 – Cayden Pierson, Highlands, 14:24.54

5 – Claire Sherwood, Highlands, 14:37.60

6 – Livie Crowe, Cherokee, 15:13.14

7 – Angelina Lomelli, Swain, 15:13.60

13 – Joscelyn Stamper, Cherokee, 16:23.50

16 – Aaliyah Reed, Cherokee, 16:37.71

Middle School Boys (two-mile run)

1 – James Moore, Highlands, 12:38.42

2 – Jim De La Cruz, Highlands, 12:44.18

3 – Ogana Swimmer, Cherokee, 12:57.36

4 – Tyce Hogner, Cherokee, 13:11.53

5 – Shawn Durham, Swain, 13:22.51

6 – Timothy McDowell, Highlands, 13:30.26

7 – Samuel Hernandez, Cherokee, 13:39.02

High School Girls (5,000M run)

1 – Jaylynne Esquivel, Cherokee, 20:40.64

2 – Gracie Monteith, Swain, 20:42.43

3 – Emily Ulaner, Swain, 22:06.61

4 – Amelia Rogers, Swain, 22:28.66

5 – Lily Bjerkness, Swain, 22:41.26

6 – Marley Metcalf, Rosman, 24:00.58

7 – Laiken Harvey, Swain, 24:37.36

High School Boys (5,000M run)

1 – Austin SanSouci, Swain, 16:56.20

2 – Connor Brown, Swain, 17:34.00

3 – Connor Lambert, Swain, 18:05.53

4 – Kane Jones, Swain, 18:17.60

5 – Oztin Swayney, Cherokee, 19:23.00

6 – Rocky Peebles, Cherokee, 19:32.00

7 – Dhruv Senghani, Swain, 19:32.20

9 – Jaylen Bark, Cherokee, 19:54.11

11 – Ayden Thompson, Cherokee, 20:32.30

15 – Cavan Reed, Cherokee, 22:21.95

16 – Braylon Arch, Cherokee, 30:06.50

– One Feather staff report