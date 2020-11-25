Published On: Wed, Nov 25th, 2020

CROSS COUNTRY: Cherokee hosts middle school, high school meets 

 

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

ONE FEATHER STAFF 

 

Cherokee Central Schools Athletics hosted two cross country meets – middle school and high school divisions – on campus on the brisk fall afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 24.  The middle school meet had Cherokee running against Hayesville, and the high school meet saw Cherokee, Hayesville, and Tri-County Early College in competition.  

Cherokee runners won three of the four races including: Dvdaya Swimmer, middle school girls, 13:11.15; Tyce Hogner, middle school boys, 12:41.51; and Jaylynne Esquivel, high school girls, 22:02.81.  

Full results of all four races, per NCMilesplit.com are as follows: 

Middle School Girls 

1 – Dvdaya Swimmer, Cherokee, 13:11.15 

2 – Emma Ashe, Hayesville, 14:32.34 

3 – Savannah Burch, Hayesville, 14:50.12 

4 – Ava Shook, Hayesville, 15:24.78 

5- Raelynn Wood, Hayesville, 15:38.84 

6- Josclyn Stamper, Cherokee, 15:48.94 

7 -Macy Dupriest, Hayesville, 15:53.59 

8 – Madalynn Murray, Hayesville, 16:03.06 

9 – Livie Crowe, Cherokee, 16:16.22 

10 – Yvonne Saunooke, Cherokee, 16:21.78 

11 – Aaliyah Reed, Cherokee, 16:49.62 

12 – Breanna Abrams, Hayesville, 17:02.62 

Middle School Boys 

1 – Tyce Hogner, Cherokee, 12:41.58 

2 – Ogana Swimmer, Cherokee, 12:44.31 

3 – Jackson Dye, Hayesville, 12:56.38 

4 – Samuel Hernandez, Cherokee, 13:30.75 

5 – Kyle Shaheen, Hayesville, 13:44.88 

6 – Tyler Fuller, Hayesville, 14:21.38 

7 – Noah Carter, Hayesville, 14:28.97 

8 – Jacob Cody, Hayesville, 14:32.53 

9 – Cannon Brewer, Hayesville, 14:47.62 

10 – Lance Coats, Hayesville, 15:28.75 

High School Girls 

1- Jaylynne Esquivel, Cherokee, 22:02.81 

2- Caroline Burch, Hayesville, 23:11.69 

3 – Kaysen Krieger, Hayesville, 23:57.69 

4 – Lila Roberts, Hayesville, 25:39.06  

5 – Makayla Kaiser, Hayesville, 27:55.66 

6 – Allison Thomas, Hayesville, 28:58.22 

7 – Ever Joy Templeton, Tri-County, 29:08.88 

8 – Cecelia Jones, Hayesville, 29:42.59

9 – Elizabeth Beck, Hayesville, 30:14.44

10 – Carlee Catuto, Tri-County, 32:28.09 

11 – Ariana Rivas, Tri-County, 36:38.28 

High School Boys 

1 – Ryelan Snowden, Hayesville, 18:22.12 

2 – Will Crayton, Tri-County, 19:00.18 

3 – Eli Roberts, Hayesville, 19:09.15 

4 – Paul White, Hayesville, 19:36.34 

5 – Jaylen Bark-McCoy, Cherokee, 20:39.34 

6 – Oztin Swayney, Cherokee, 20:43.47 

7 – Ayden Thompson, Cherokee, 21:04.25 

8 – Rocky Peebles, Cherokee, 21:29.91 

9 – Landon Hughes, Hayesville, 21:32.03 

10 – Bryan Davenport, Hayesville, 23:03.25 

11 – Cavan Reed, Cherokee, 23:23.28 

12 – Cameron Gray, Hayesville, 24:18.89  

13 – Derek Dicicco, Tri-County, 24:53.00 

14 – Logan Dicicco, Tri-County, 25:06.44 

15 – William Wimpey, Hayesville, 26:11.12 

16 – Alex Clevez, Tri-County, 26:11.34 

17 – Camron Turner, Tri-County, 30:08.56 

18 – Angelito Florencondia, Tri-County, 30:55.09  

