CROSS COUNTRY: Cherokee hosts middle school, high school meets
By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.
ONE FEATHER STAFF
Cherokee Central Schools Athletics hosted two cross country meets – middle school and high school divisions – on campus on the brisk fall afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 24. The middle school meet had Cherokee running against Hayesville, and the high school meet saw Cherokee, Hayesville, and Tri-County Early College in competition.
Cherokee runners won three of the four races including: Dvdaya Swimmer, middle school girls, 13:11.15; Tyce Hogner, middle school boys, 12:41.51; and Jaylynne Esquivel, high school girls, 22:02.81.
Full results of all four races, per NCMilesplit.com are as follows:
Middle School Girls
1 – Dvdaya Swimmer, Cherokee, 13:11.15
2 – Emma Ashe, Hayesville, 14:32.34
3 – Savannah Burch, Hayesville, 14:50.12
4 – Ava Shook, Hayesville, 15:24.78
5- Raelynn Wood, Hayesville, 15:38.84
6- Josclyn Stamper, Cherokee, 15:48.94
7 -Macy Dupriest, Hayesville, 15:53.59
8 – Madalynn Murray, Hayesville, 16:03.06
9 – Livie Crowe, Cherokee, 16:16.22
10 – Yvonne Saunooke, Cherokee, 16:21.78
11 – Aaliyah Reed, Cherokee, 16:49.62
12 – Breanna Abrams, Hayesville, 17:02.62
Middle School Boys
1 – Tyce Hogner, Cherokee, 12:41.58
2 – Ogana Swimmer, Cherokee, 12:44.31
3 – Jackson Dye, Hayesville, 12:56.38
4 – Samuel Hernandez, Cherokee, 13:30.75
5 – Kyle Shaheen, Hayesville, 13:44.88
6 – Tyler Fuller, Hayesville, 14:21.38
7 – Noah Carter, Hayesville, 14:28.97
8 – Jacob Cody, Hayesville, 14:32.53
9 – Cannon Brewer, Hayesville, 14:47.62
10 – Lance Coats, Hayesville, 15:28.75
High School Girls
1- Jaylynne Esquivel, Cherokee, 22:02.81
2- Caroline Burch, Hayesville, 23:11.69
3 – Kaysen Krieger, Hayesville, 23:57.69
4 – Lila Roberts, Hayesville, 25:39.06
5 – Makayla Kaiser, Hayesville, 27:55.66
6 – Allison Thomas, Hayesville, 28:58.22
7 – Ever Joy Templeton, Tri-County, 29:08.88
8 – Cecelia Jones, Hayesville, 29:42.59
9 – Elizabeth Beck, Hayesville, 30:14.44
10 – Carlee Catuto, Tri-County, 32:28.09
11 – Ariana Rivas, Tri-County, 36:38.28
High School Boys
1 – Ryelan Snowden, Hayesville, 18:22.12
2 – Will Crayton, Tri-County, 19:00.18
3 – Eli Roberts, Hayesville, 19:09.15
4 – Paul White, Hayesville, 19:36.34
5 – Jaylen Bark-McCoy, Cherokee, 20:39.34
6 – Oztin Swayney, Cherokee, 20:43.47
7 – Ayden Thompson, Cherokee, 21:04.25
8 – Rocky Peebles, Cherokee, 21:29.91
9 – Landon Hughes, Hayesville, 21:32.03
10 – Bryan Davenport, Hayesville, 23:03.25
11 – Cavan Reed, Cherokee, 23:23.28
12 – Cameron Gray, Hayesville, 24:18.89
13 – Derek Dicicco, Tri-County, 24:53.00
14 – Logan Dicicco, Tri-County, 25:06.44
15 – William Wimpey, Hayesville, 26:11.12
16 – Alex Clevez, Tri-County, 26:11.34
17 – Camron Turner, Tri-County, 30:08.56
18 – Angelito Florencondia, Tri-County, 30:55.09