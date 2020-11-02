COVID-19 positive visits local brewery

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) and Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority identified a community member on Monday, Nov. 2 who tested positive for COVID-19.

The community member, who tested positive for COVID-19, visited the Native Brews Tap & Grill located in Cherokee on Saturday, Oct. 31.

EBCI PHHS officials noted, “The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Public Health and Human Services and Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority are working diligently to identify and notify close contacts who may have come in contact with this individual.”

If you visited the Native Brews Tap & Grill on Saturday, Oct. 31, or have concerns, call Tsalagi Public Health at 359-6240.

Drive-thru testing is available at the former Analenisgi Recovery Center 375 Sequoyah Trail, Cherokee. To make an appointment, call the COVID-19 hotline 497-3743.

The Centers for Disease Control defines a close contact as any individual who was within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes starting from 2 days before illness onset (or, for asymptomatic patients, 2 days prior to positive specimen collection) until the time the patient is isolated.

-EBCI Public Health and Human Services release