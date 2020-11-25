Chief Hoskin establishes ‘Cherokee Nation Advisory Committee on History and Culture’

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. signed an executive order Nov. 18 establishing the Cherokee Nation Advisory Committee on History and Culture to help ensure Cherokee art, history, and culture are presented in an accurate and authentic way.

The creation of the advisory committee is one of the arts and cultural initiatives supported by Cherokee Nation First Lady January Hoskin.

“As Cherokees, we have a duty to ensure Cherokee art, history, and culture thrive for the next seven generations. It has been a goal of this administration to ensure that the needs and perspectives of Cherokee artists, historians, and cultural advocates are considered in future initiatives of the Cherokee Nation. This executive order will set up a committee so we can do that, and it will enhance the great work we already do across the reservation and across the country,” said Chief Hoskin. “I want to thank the First Lady of the Cherokee Nation, who has been a major force behind this effort. It is important to her that across the Cherokee Nation, those in our communities are involved in our art and culture so that artists have even more access to opportunities to share our beautiful story with the world.”

The Advisory Committee on History and Culture will be made up of six Cherokee Nation citizens with substantial experience in their respective communities as artists, historians, and cultural and community advocates. To serve in those position, Chief Hoskin appointed inaugural members including artists Victoria Vazquez and Jane Osti; historians Jack Baker and Catherine Foreman Gray; and cultural and community advocates Dawni Squirrel and Tommy Wildcat.

“This committee will be instrumental in our continued efforts to preserve our history and culture. It is important that we be able to accurately tell our own story so that our Cherokee people will understand our remarkable heritage and ensure that it be told to future generations,” said Baker. “It is an honor to have been chosen as one of the inaugural members of this committee.”

The inaugural members of the committee will serve from January 2021 to December 2022, with the option for renewal in January 2023 for a two-year term.

The objectives of the advisory committee are to provide guidance and feedback on matters related to the identification and acquisition of historic sites, public art, collection and care of Cherokee Nation’s art and artifacts, the Cherokee National Treasures program, historic and cultural events, museum exhibitions, books and publications, and more.

The committee will also identify opportunities to promote Cherokee culture, history, and art.

The advisory committee will meet at least quarterly.

– Cherokee Nation release