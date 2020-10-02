Woman suffers cardiac event in Cades Cove

Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers responded to a report of a woman in cardiac distress in Cades Cove on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 2:31 p.m. Ima M. King, 82, of Knoxville, Tenn., experienced a cardiac event at the visitor contact station and bookstore area near Cable Mill.

Bystanders and Park Rangers performed life-saving measures including CPR and use of an automated external defibrillator (AED). The patient remained unresponsive and was pronounced deceased at 3 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

– National Park Service release