UNC Asheville and Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos announce scholarship opportunity for western North carolina students

The UNC Asheville and Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos have established the Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise Scholarship Endowment to award undergraduate scholarships to students from Western North Carolina.

Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos’ first endowed scholarship with UNC Asheville will exist in perpetuity and provide an annual award of over $1,000 each year to qualified students. The first scholarship will be awarded to a student in the UNC Asheville Class of 2025. First-year students and transfer students are eligible to apply.

“UNC Asheville’s commitment to providing students with access to a high quality education that is affordable, adaptive, and endlessly relevant is central to our mission,” said Sarah Humphries Nazionale, interim dean of Admission and Financial Aid, UNC Asheville. “This endowed scholarship with Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos will allow us to expand access to even more future entrepreneurs, innovators, engaged citizens, and successful leaders right here in western North Carolina.”

Scholarship recipients must have a GPA of 3.0 or better and live within Harrah’s service region of Cherokee, Clay, Graham, Swain, Jackson, Macon, or Haywood counties. Priority will be given to Harrah’s employees and their children or grandchildren with preference for students demonstrating financial need. The scholarship is renewable for up to four years, and recipients are encouraged to serve as interns and staff at Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos while enrolled at UNC Asheville. Students must complete their application for admission to UNC Asheville no later than February 1 to be eligible for the scholarship.

To learn more about scholarships at UNC Asheville, visit https://www.unca.edu/admission/financial-aid/types-of-aid/scholarships/. Complete your application at https://www.unca.edu/admission/apply/.

– UNC Asheville release