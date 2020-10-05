Tribal Court Judgment Summary for Sept. 30
Blanton, Shannon
14-15.1 Public Intoxication – Guilty, Prayer for Judgment Continued
14-10.60 Larceny – Dismissed
14-60.30 False Pretenses – Dismissed
14-25.12 Disorderly Conduct – Guilty, Prayer for Judgment Continued
14-70.19 Resisting Lawful Arrest – Dismissed on Plea
14-40.51(c) Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer – Dismissed on Plea
Hoyle, Daniel Ray
14-95.11(c) Drugs: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Dismissed, Insufficient Charge
Jackson, Holly Shay
14-40.62(a)(1) Simple Assault – Dismissed, Mediation
Lambert, Steven Garfield
14-40.59 Assault by Pointing a Gun – Dismissed with Leave to Refile
Marr, Miranda Leigh
14-95.6(b) Drugs: Manufacturing, Selling or Delivering, Possessing with Intent to Sell or Deliver Schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Dismissed, Co-Defendant Plead
14-95.5(a) Drugs: Possessing a controlled substance classified in Schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Dismissed, Co-Defendant Plead
14-95.5(a) Drugs: Possessing a controlled substance classified in Schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Dismissed, Co-Defendant Plead
Panther, James Marlon
14-40.54 Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury – Guilty, 36 months active jail time, credit for time served (820 days), $500 fine
20-28 Revoked License – Dismissed on Plea
14-40.41 Homicide in the Second Degree – Dismissed on Plea, limited appearance by attorney
Teesateskie, Bennie Marson
14-95.5(a) Drugs: Possessing a controlled substance classified in Schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Guilty, 252 days active jail time, credit for time served (252 days)
20-28 Revoked License – Dismissed on Plea
20-28 Revoked License – Dismissed on Plea, amended to NOL, $50 fine, $190 court costs
14-2.2 Criminal Conspiracy – Dismissed
14-95.5(a) Drugs: Possessing a controlled substance classified in Schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Guilty, 252 days active jail time, credit for time served (252 days)
14-95.6(b) Drugs: Manufacturing, Selling or Delivering, Possessing with Intent to Sell or Deliver Schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Dismissed
Welch, Anthony Dirk
20-28 Revoked License – Dismissed, Interest of Justice
Wolfe, Jaidan Tylyn-Renaye
14-40.57 Assault on a Child – Guilty, 12 months jail time suspended, 12 months probation
14-40.64 Reckless Endangerment – Dismissed on Plea
14-40.49 Assault by Strangulation (DV) – Guilty, 12 months active jail time on electronic home confinement