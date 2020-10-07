Trading Post for week of Oct. 7-13, 2020

CLASSIFIEDS

FOR RENT

8 Rm Lodge for sale near Bryson City. Income Producing and Big Views. Price $745,000. Jack A. Calloway, Broker 828-421-3939. jaccallowayre@gmail.com

FOR SALE

USED HOTEL ROOM TELEVISIONS AND FURNITURE FOR SALE

Harrah’s Cherokee Casino is selling used hotel room 42” flat screen televisions and furniture, while supplies last, beginning on Wednesday, October 7. Items are available at the “Barclay” warehouse at Children’s Home Loop off Aquoni Road. Viewings are by appointment only, and purchases may be made by cash or check. All items are sold “as-is” on a first-come basis. Email cmyers1@harrahs.com or call 497-8315 for more information. 10/7

LEGAL NOTICES

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

In the Tribal Court

In the Matter of M.B., A Minor Child, File No. CVJ 20-006

TO: Lorenzo Bueno and any Unknown Father of Minor Child M.B.

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled juvenile action. The nature of the relief being sought is the adjudication and disposition of a petition alleging the minor child, M.B., born on July 27, 2016, is a neglected, dependent and drug endangered child, filed in the Cherokee Tribal Court on January 15, 2020. You may know the mother of the minor child by the name of Lakeisha Walkingstick.

You must answer or otherwise respond to the pleading within forty (40) days of the date of first publication of this Notice. If you fail to answer or otherwise respond within the time prescribed, the matter will proceed to adjudication and disposition. If you are not already represented by appointed counsel, you are entitled to appointed counsel in this matter, and to that end, provisional counsel will be appointed for you in this matter, and the appointment of provisional counsel shall be reviewed by the court at the first hearing after service of process in this matter.

You are advised to IMMEDIATELY contact the Clerk of Tribal Court for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians at (828) 359-6213, to obtain further information about this case, including a copy of the pleadings filed herein and the date(s) and time(s) of scheduled hearings.

First published this the 23rd day of September 2020.

Sybil G. Mann

Family Safety Program Attorney

P.O. Box 455

Cherokee, N.C. 28719

(828)359-1559

N.C. Bar No. 16729

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

Cherokee, North Carolina

Estate File No. 20-066

In the Matter of the Estate of Rosalee Teesatuskie

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against this estate are notified to exhibit them to the fiduciary(s) listed on or before the date listed or be barred from their recovery.

Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the appointed fiduciary(s) listed below.

Date to submit claims: 90 DAYS FROM DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

Donald Smiley

P.O. Box 870

Cherokee, NC 28719

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

Cherokee, North Carolina

Estate File No. 20-073

In the Matter of the Estate of John Robert Hornbuckle

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against this estate are notified to exhibit them to the fiduciary(s) listed on or before the date listed or be barred from their recovery.

Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the appointed fiduciary(s) listed below.

Date to submit claims: 90 DAYS FROM DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

Jessica George

P.O. Box 1677

Cherokee, NC 28719

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

Cherokee, North Carolina

Estate File No. 15-046

In the Matter of the Estate of OSLEY BIRD SAUNOOKE, JR.

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against this estate are notified to exhibit them to the fiduciary(s) listed on or before the date listed or be barred from their recovery.

Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the appointed fiduciary(s) listed below.

Date to submit claims: 90 DAYS FROM DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

Robert Osley Saunooke

18620 SW 39th Court

Miramar, FL 33029

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

Cherokee, North Carolina

Estate File No. 20-074

In the Matter of the Estate of CAROL STANDINGDEER

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against this estate are notified to exhibit them to the fiduciary(s) listed on or before the date listed or be barred from their recovery.

Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the appointed fiduciary(s) listed below.

Date to submit claims: 90 DAYS FROM DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

Joe Holiday

P.O. Box 2320

Cherokee, NC 28719

BIDS, RFPs, etc.

Project Title:

Comprehensive Watershed Management Planning for all Sub-Watershed River Basins

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Natural Resources Department is requesting separate sealed proposals for the services of a qualified engineering firm with experience in providing comprehensive watershed management plans for the purpose of updating our current watershed plans for all sub-watershed basins. The purpose of the comprehensive watershed management planning is prioritizing watershed-based projects across the landscape throughout all sub-watershed basins. The primary objective is to develop a watershed-level planning document by which The Tribal Office of Environment and Natural Resources (OENR) and other partners can initiate future natural resource management and source water protection strategies and identify potential stream restoration activities.

The comprehensive watershed management plan will be used to guide monitoring and conservation strategies, stream restoration efforts, BMP implementation and other nonpoint source pollutant related activities occurring in all sub-watersheds throughout the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) territory. Our objectives are to evaluate land cover and soil erodibility factors across the basin to rank sub-watershed for risks to water quality at multiple spatiotemporal scales and link land cover change over time to water quality and aquatic biota. Specifically, land cover percentages (impervious cover, agriculture activities, etc.) and landscapes features (soil types, % slope, etc.) at multiple spatial scales to categorize attributes and rank sub-watersheds from least to most susceptible to sedimentation. Additionally, landscape-level stressors within each sub-watershed will be ranked for targeting restoration activities.

This research will specifically address research to quantify effects of impervious cover, development and agricultural activities on water quality and aquatic life to identify and evaluate existing restoration activities and augment macroinvertebrate and fish recovery efforts due to non-point source pollution. Furthermore, research will be addressed by determining sediment sources and transport and elucidating hydrological and biological dynamics to promote community resilience and enhance watershed restoration and management. Site visits and field assessment opportunities will be provided to any qualified contractor upon request.

Contact Dylan Rose at (828) 736-0578 or by email at dylarose@nc-cherokee for further questions. Proposal packages should be addressed to Mr. Rose at the address above and must be received by 11:00 AM, November 9th, 2020 at which time bids will be opened in accordance with TERO procedures. Any bid received after the time and date specified shall not be considered. Please be advised that Indian Preference (TERO) regulations apply for award and execution of this contract. 10/28

EMPLOYMENT

Cherokee Cinemas & More has the following job opportunities:

Floor Staff – Part Time/Full Time

Janitor – Part Time (after last show)

Job Description and Applications can be picked up at the offices of the Kituwah, LLC, 1158 Seven Clans Lane, Whittier, NC 28789, Log Building across from Waffle House, if you have any questions please call Kristin Smith at 828-477-4553. Open until filled. 10/14