Trading Post for week of Oct. 14-20, 2020

8 Rm Lodge for sale near Bryson City. Income Producing and Big Views. Price $745,000. Jack A. Calloway, Broker 828-421-3939. jaccallowayre@gmail.com

Yard sale at 2428 Union Hill Drive in Whittier on Friday, Oct. 16 and Saturday, Oct. 17. There will be furniture, antiques, decor, collectables, and household goods.

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

In the Tribal Court

In the Matter of M.B., A Minor Child, File No. CVJ 20-006

TO: Lorenzo Bueno and any Unknown Father of Minor Child M.B.

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled juvenile action. The nature of the relief being sought is the adjudication and disposition of a petition alleging the minor child, M.B., born on July 27, 2016, is a neglected, dependent and drug endangered child, filed in the Cherokee Tribal Court on January 15, 2020. You may know the mother of the minor child by the name of Lakeisha Walkingstick.

You must answer or otherwise respond to the pleading within forty (40) days of the date of first publication of this Notice. If you fail to answer or otherwise respond within the time prescribed, the matter will proceed to adjudication and disposition. If you are not already represented by appointed counsel, you are entitled to appointed counsel in this matter, and to that end, provisional counsel will be appointed for you in this matter, and the appointment of provisional counsel shall be reviewed by the court at the first hearing after service of process in this matter.

You are advised to IMMEDIATELY contact the Clerk of Tribal Court for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians at (828) 359-6213, to obtain further information about this case, including a copy of the pleadings filed herein and the date(s) and time(s) of scheduled hearings.

First published this the 23rd day of September 2020.

Sybil G. Mann

Family Safety Program Attorney

P.O. Box 455

Cherokee, N.C. 28719

(828)359-1559

N.C. Bar No. 16729

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

Cherokee, North Carolina

Estate File No. 20-066

In the Matter of the Estate of Rosalee Teesatuskie

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against this estate are notified to exhibit them to the fiduciary(s) listed on or before the date listed or be barred from their recovery.

Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the appointed fiduciary(s) listed below.

Date to submit claims: 90 DAYS FROM DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

Donald Smiley

P.O. Box 870

Cherokee, NC 28719

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

Cherokee, North Carolina

Estate File No. 20-073

In the Matter of the Estate of John Robert Hornbuckle

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against this estate are notified to exhibit them to the fiduciary(s) listed on or before the date listed or be barred from their recovery.

Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the appointed fiduciary(s) listed below.

Date to submit claims: 90 DAYS FROM DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

Jessica George

P.O. Box 1677

Cherokee, NC 28719

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

Cherokee, North Carolina

Estate File No. 15-046

In the Matter of the Estate of OSLEY BIRD SAUNOOKE, JR.

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against this estate are notified to exhibit them to the fiduciary(s) listed on or before the date listed or be barred from their recovery.

Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the appointed fiduciary(s) listed below.

Date to submit claims: 90 DAYS FROM DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

Robert Osley Saunooke

18620 SW 39th Court

Miramar, FL 33029

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

Cherokee, North Carolina

Estate File No. 20-074

In the Matter of the Estate of CAROL STANDINGDEER

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against this estate are notified to exhibit them to the fiduciary(s) listed on or before the date listed or be barred from their recovery.

Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the appointed fiduciary(s) listed below.

Date to submit claims: 90 DAYS FROM DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

Joe Holiday

P.O. Box 2320

Cherokee, NC 28719

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION EBCI

THE CHEROKEE COURT

CHEROKEE, NC

FILE NO.: _CVJ-19-058

In the Matter of Taylor:

TO: Marclena Leona Bird and Jaylen Taylor

TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is termination of parental rights. You are required to make defense to this pleading not later than November 23, 2020 said date being 40 days from the first date of this publication, and upon your failure to do so, the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.

This is the 6th day of October 2020.

Joni Larch-Locust and Cameron Locust

Shira Hedgepeth

PO Box 514

Cullowhee, NC 28723

N.C.G.S._1A-1, Rule 4(j1). 10/28

Project Title:

Comprehensive Watershed Management Planning for all Sub-Watershed River Basins

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Natural Resources Department is requesting separate sealed proposals for the services of a qualified engineering firm with experience in providing comprehensive watershed management plans for the purpose of updating our current watershed plans for all sub-watershed basins. The purpose of the comprehensive watershed management planning is prioritizing watershed-based projects across the landscape throughout all sub-watershed basins. The primary objective is to develop a watershed-level planning document by which The Tribal Office of Environment and Natural Resources (OENR) and other partners can initiate future natural resource management and source water protection strategies and identify potential stream restoration activities.

The comprehensive watershed management plan will be used to guide monitoring and conservation strategies, stream restoration efforts, BMP implementation and other nonpoint source pollutant related activities occurring in all sub-watersheds throughout the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) territory. Our objectives are to evaluate land cover and soil erodibility factors across the basin to rank sub-watershed for risks to water quality at multiple spatiotemporal scales and link land cover change over time to water quality and aquatic biota. Specifically, land cover percentages (impervious cover, agriculture activities, etc.) and landscapes features (soil types, % slope, etc.) at multiple spatial scales to categorize attributes and rank sub-watersheds from least to most susceptible to sedimentation. Additionally, landscape-level stressors within each sub-watershed will be ranked for targeting restoration activities.

This research will specifically address research to quantify effects of impervious cover, development and agricultural activities on water quality and aquatic life to identify and evaluate existing restoration activities and augment macroinvertebrate and fish recovery efforts due to non-point source pollution. Furthermore, research will be addressed by determining sediment sources and transport and elucidating hydrological and biological dynamics to promote community resilience and enhance watershed restoration and management. Site visits and field assessment opportunities will be provided to any qualified contractor upon request.

Contact Dylan Rose at (828) 736-0578 or by email at dylarose@nc-cherokee for further questions. Proposal packages should be addressed to Mr. Rose at the address above and must be received by 11:00 AM, November 9th, 2020 at which time bids will be opened in accordance with TERO procedures. Any bid received after the time and date specified shall not be considered. Please be advised that Indian Preference (TERO) regulations apply for award and execution of this contract. 10/28

Kituwah, LLC is searching for qualified construction professionals to participate in a preferred network of on-call construction service providers. This network will be used by Kituwah Builders for construction sub-contracts, finish work, etc… for residential or commercial projects using Cardinal Home products. While it is not a requirement, professionals with previous or current construction experience with EBCI programs are highly desired. At this time, work will be on-call, as-needed and will not be full time employment.

A list of potential services are below*:

– General Contractors (NC License required) -Roofers

– Licensed Electrical Contractors (NC License required) – Siding (Wood, Vinyl, Cement, etc…)

– Licensed HVAC Contractors (NC License required) – Gutter Installer

– Licensed Plumbing Contractors (NC License required) – Landscapers

– Carpenters – Painters

– Electricians – Concrete (Flat work)

– Plumbers – Tile Installers

– Site Work/Excavation – Hardwood Installers

– Septic Installers – Carpet Installers

– Well Drillers – Paving

– Block/Rock Masons – Hydroseeding

– Poured Concrete Walls Other:

– Drywall

Anyone interested should submit a company profile at the Kituwah, LLC Office between the hours of 9:00am – 4:00pm Monday -Thursday.

*This is not intended to represent an all-inclusive list of services associated with the construction of Cardinal Home Products. 11/4

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL FOR

Certified Public Accountant (CPA)

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Legislative Branch invites qualified individuals or firms to submit CPA services proposals. The proposal’s purposeis to contract with a CPA for the EBCI Legislative Branch.

The EBCI Legislative Branch will consider any and all proposals from qualified and experienced individuals or firms to provide CPAservices. Applicants must be a Certified Public Accountant and in good standing with their respective State Board at the time of submitting their application for consideration.

Proposal Submission:

The EBCI Legislative Branch invites qualified individuals or firms to submit a proposal that meets the requirements described, please send and email to carowest@nc-cherokee.com for a RFP packet. The proposal must be received no later than 3:00 P.M. Thursday, October 29, 2020. Please submit your inquiry to: carowest@nc-cherokee.com with the subject line: CPA RFP.

This Request for Proposal does not commit EBCI Legislative Branch to award a contract or to pay any costs incurred in the preparation of a proposalin responseto this request. EBCI Legislative Branch reserves the sole and exclusive right to accept the proposalthat it considers to be in its best interest of the EBCI Legislative Branch and its needs. Selection of the individual or firm is at the sole discretion of the EBCI Legislative Branch. All materials submitted to EBCI Legislative Branch by individuals or firms in response to this RFP become EBCILegislative Branch’s sole property and will be used atits discretion and shall not be returned to any successful or unsuccessful applicant unless the applicant identifies any trademarks or patents that protect products submitted.

Thank you for your interest in working with the Eastern Band of CherokeeIndiansLegislative Branch. Adam Wachacha, Chairman, Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Tribal Council. 10/21

Request for Qualifications – General Contracting Services

DreamCatcher Hotels, in conjunction with the Sequoyah National Golf Club II LLC, is seeking to engage a qualified General Contractor, that can commit a highly qualified team capable of meeting the Owner’s objectives for cost and schedule, for the construction of a hotel at Sequoyah National Golf Course located in Whittier, NC. Please contact Zeke Cooper to receive the full Request for Qualifications at ZCooper@DreamCatcherHotels.com or 828-736-7041. 10/21

Cherokee Cinemas & More has the following job opportunities:

Floor Staff – Part Time/Full Time

Janitor – Part Time (after last show)

Job Description and Applications can be picked up at the offices of the Kituwah, LLC, 1158 Seven Clans Lane, Whittier, NC 28789, Log Building across from Waffle House, if you have any questions please call Kristin Smith at 828-477-4553. Open until filled. 10/14

WCU Health Services Department is recruiting two Mid-Level Provider positions from this posting. http://jobs.wcu.edu/postings/14247 The physician extender at Health Services will provide patient care by obtaining patient histories, performing physical examinations, ordering therapeutic and diagnostic testing as appropriate, prescribing medications and developing a plan of care to meet the patient’s needs. This individual will function as a member of the provider staff to provide both routine general medical treatments and assessments, as well as perform minor non-invasive procedures as needed. Knowledge, skills & abilities required: possession of a designated level of professional skill and/or knowledge in specific area(s) and to keep current with developments and trends in area(s) of expertise, usually acquired through post-secondary education. Ability to assess, prevent, and treat patients in a clinical or medical setting. Ability to manage the physical and mental well-being through on-going education Ability to instruct and train employees, students, faculty and/or other clients. Ability to establish and maintain effective communications and work relationships with physicians, health care personnel, patients and families, agencies directing review programs, and others. Ability to convey information clearly and concisely either verbally or in writing regarding the disease process, level of care and services being rendered to ensure that the intended audience understands the information and the message. Ability to listen and respond appropriately to others. Ability to concisely communicate research study objectives, protocols, data analysis procedures, and conclusions. Must be either a licensed Nurse Practitioner or licensed Physician Assistant. Anticipated hiring range $72,186 – $86,000, Permanent Full-time, 40 hours per week, 12 months per year. Western Carolina University is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race; color; religion; sex; sexual orientation; gender identity or expression; national origin; age; disability; genetic information; political affiliation; National Guard or veteran status, consistent with applicable federal, state and local laws, regulations, and policies, and the policies of The University of North Carolina. Additionally, the University promotes the realization of equal employment opportunity for minorities, women, persons with disabilities, and veterans through its affirmative action program. Persons with disabilities requiring accommodations in the application and interview process please call (828) 227-7218 or email at jobs@email.wcu.edu. 10/14