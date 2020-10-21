Trading Post for Oct. 21-27, 2020

CLASSIFIEDS

8 Rm Lodge for sale near Bryson City. Income Producing and Big Views. Price $745,000. Jack A. Calloway, Broker 828-421-3939. jaccallowayre@gmail.com

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION EBCI

THE CHEROKEE COURT

CHEROKEE, NC

FILE NO.: _CVJ-19-058

In the Matter of Taylor:

TO: Marclena Leona Bird and Jaylen Taylor

TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is termination of parental rights. You are required to make defense to this pleading not later than November 23, 2020 said date being 40 days from the first date of this publication, and upon your failure to do so, the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.

This is the 6th day of October 2020.

Joni Larch-Locust and Cameron Locust

Shira Hedgepeth

PO Box 514

Cullowhee, NC 28723

N.C.G.S._1A-1, Rule 4(j1). 10/28

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

Cherokee, North Carolina

Estate File No. 20-078

In the Matter of the Estate of Lorraine Conseen

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against this estate are notified to exhibit them to the fiduciary(s) listed on or before the date listed or be barred from their recovery.

Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the appointed fiduciary(s) listed below.

Date to submit claims: 90 DAYS FROM DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

Carrie Lynn Wade

P.O. Box 1007

Cherokee, NC 28719

Project Title:

Comprehensive Watershed Management Planning for all Sub-Watershed River Basins

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Natural Resources Department is requesting separate sealed proposals for the services of a qualified engineering firm with experience in providing comprehensive watershed management plans for the purpose of updating our current watershed plans for all sub-watershed basins. The purpose of the comprehensive watershed management planning is prioritizing watershed-based projects across the landscape throughout all sub-watershed basins. The primary objective is to develop a watershed-level planning document by which The Tribal Office of Environment and Natural Resources (OENR) and other partners can initiate future natural resource management and source water protection strategies and identify potential stream restoration activities.

The comprehensive watershed management plan will be used to guide monitoring and conservation strategies, stream restoration efforts, BMP implementation and other nonpoint source pollutant related activities occurring in all sub-watersheds throughout the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) territory. Our objectives are to evaluate land cover and soil erodibility factors across the basin to rank sub-watershed for risks to water quality at multiple spatiotemporal scales and link land cover change over time to water quality and aquatic biota. Specifically, land cover percentages (impervious cover, agriculture activities, etc.) and landscapes features (soil types, % slope, etc.) at multiple spatial scales to categorize attributes and rank sub-watersheds from least to most susceptible to sedimentation. Additionally, landscape-level stressors within each sub-watershed will be ranked for targeting restoration activities.

This research will specifically address research to quantify effects of impervious cover, development and agricultural activities on water quality and aquatic life to identify and evaluate existing restoration activities and augment macroinvertebrate and fish recovery efforts due to non-point source pollution. Furthermore, research will be addressed by determining sediment sources and transport and elucidating hydrological and biological dynamics to promote community resilience and enhance watershed restoration and management. Site visits and field assessment opportunities will be provided to any qualified contractor upon request.

Contact Dylan Rose at (828) 736-0578 or by email at dylarose@nc-cherokee for further questions. Proposal packages should be addressed to Mr. Rose at the address above and must be received by 11:00 AM, November 9th, 2020 at which time bids will be opened in accordance with TERO procedures. Any bid received after the time and date specified shall not be considered. Please be advised that Indian Preference (TERO) regulations apply for award and execution of this contract. 10/28

Kituwah, LLC is searching for qualified construction professionals to participate in a preferred network of on-call construction service providers. This network will be used by Kituwah Builders for construction sub-contracts, finish work, etc… for residential or commercial projects using Cardinal Home products. While it is not a requirement, professionals with previous or current construction experience with EBCI programs are highly desired. At this time, work will be on-call, as-needed and will not be full time employment.

A list of potential services are below*:

– General Contractors (NC License required) -Roofers

– Licensed Electrical Contractors (NC License required) – Siding (Wood, Vinyl, Cement, etc…)

– Licensed HVAC Contractors (NC License required) – Gutter Installer

– Licensed Plumbing Contractors (NC License required) – Landscapers

– Carpenters – Painters

– Electricians – Concrete (Flat work)

– Plumbers – Tile Installers

– Site Work/Excavation – Hardwood Installers

– Septic Installers – Carpet Installers

– Well Drillers – Paving

– Block/Rock Masons – Hydroseeding

– Poured Concrete Walls Other:

– Drywall

Anyone interested should submit a company profile at the Kituwah, LLC Office between the hours of 9:00am – 4:00pm Monday -Thursday.

*This is not intended to represent an all-inclusive list of services associated with the construction of Cardinal Home Products. 11/4

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL FOR

Certified Public Accountant (CPA)

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Legislative Branch invites qualified individuals or firms to submit CPA services proposals. The proposal’s purposeis to contract with a CPA for the EBCI Legislative Branch.

The EBCI Legislative Branch will consider any and all proposals from qualified and experienced individuals or firms to provide CPAservices. Applicants must be a Certified Public Accountant and in good standing with their respective State Board at the time of submitting their application for consideration.

Proposal Submission:

The EBCI Legislative Branch invites qualified individuals or firms to submit a proposal that meets the requirements described, please send and email to carowest@nc-cherokee.com for a RFP packet. The proposal must be received no later than 3:00 P.M. Thursday, October 29, 2020. Please submit your inquiry to: carowest@nc-cherokee.com with the subject line: CPA RFP.

This Request for Proposal does not commit EBCI Legislative Branch to award a contract or to pay any costs incurred in the preparation of a proposalin responseto this request. EBCI Legislative Branch reserves the sole and exclusive right to accept the proposalthat it considers to be in its best interest of the EBCI Legislative Branch and its needs. Selection of the individual or firm is at the sole discretion of the EBCI Legislative Branch. All materials submitted to EBCI Legislative Branch by individuals or firms in response to this RFP become EBCILegislative Branch’s sole property and will be used atits discretion and shall not be returned to any successful or unsuccessful applicant unless the applicant identifies any trademarks or patents that protect products submitted.

Thank you for your interest in working with the Eastern Band of CherokeeIndiansLegislative Branch. Adam Wachacha, Chairman, Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Tribal Council. 10/21

Request for Qualifications – General Contracting Services

DreamCatcher Hotels, in conjunction with the Sequoyah National Golf Club II LLC, is seeking to engage a qualified General Contractor, that can commit a highly qualified team capable of meeting the Owner’s objectives for cost and schedule, for the construction of a hotel at Sequoyah National Golf Course located in Whittier, NC. Please contact Zeke Cooper to receive the full Request for Qualifications at ZCooper@DreamCatcherHotels.com or 828-736-7041. 10/21

Advertisement for Proposal

PROJECT: TRIBAL FOODS DISTRIBUTION CENTER RELOCATION & ADDITION for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

BRIEF PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (the “Tribe or EBCI”) Project Management Office, is seeking the services of a qualified Construction Manager at Risk to provide pre-construction and construction services for the relocation/ addition for the Tribal Foods Distribution Center. The project will include the renovation of an existing 12,000 sf pre-engineered metal building to suit the expanding needs of the Tribal Foods Distribution Center. The proposed scope will include demolition of approximately 4,000 sf of the existing building, and constructing a 3-story, steel framed 12,000 sf addition. The new addition shall include offices, demonstration kitchen, drive-in cooler/ freezers, new entrances, and lobbies. Existing parking lots surrounding the building will need to be improved for required parking and loading dock access. A new drive-thru lane and appropriate canopies for curbside delivery shall be included. A detailed breakdown of the facilities can be reviewed in the Request for Proposal package.

The project site is located at 2318 Old Mission Road Whittier, NC 28789

Proposals will be received by: 2:00 pm local time 12th November 2020 at which time and place proposals will be opened in accordance with TERO procedures. Any proposals received after this time will not be considered. Please be advised that Indian preference (TERO) regulations apply to the proposals and award of this project. It is the responsibility of the construction manager team to insure delivery and receipt by the Project Management Office. Proposals sent by mail should be directed to the attention of:

Program Manager: Chris Greene

Email: chrigree@nc-cherokee.com

Phone: (828) 359-6703

Courier Delivery: Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

Attn: Monica Lambert, Project Management Program, 810 Acquoni Road, Suite 118-A, Cherokee, NC 28719

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

PACKAGE INFORMATION:

Project Representative: Johnson Architecture, Inc.

Contact: Joey Staats

Email: jstaats@jainc.com

Complete Request for Proposal and all attachments for this project can be obtained digitally from the Project Representative: Johnson Architecture, Inc. (contact information above). or at the following Plan Rooms:

Knoxville Blueprint Supply Co., Inc. T: (865) 525 – 0463

F: (865) 525 – 2383

622 Leroy Avenue, Knoxville, Tennessee 37921

Builders Exchange of Tennessee T: (865) 525 – 0443

F: (865) 525 – 6606

300 Clark Street; Knoxville, Tennessee 37921-6328

www.bxtn.org

Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Designer in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders upon request and without deposit. 10/28

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

CHEROKEE WATER PROGRAMS

CHEROKEE, NORTH CAROLINA

LOWER SOCO CREEK INTERCEPTOR REPLACEMENT

Sealed Bids for the construction of the Lower Soco Creek Interceptor will be received, by Cherokee Water Programs, Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, at the office of the 1840 Paint Town Road, Cherokee, NC 28719, until 2:00 PM local time on November 5, 2020, at which time the Bids received will be opened and read.

The Project consists of the installation of approximately 2,800 linear feet (LF) of thirty-six inch (36-inch) gravity sanitary sewer; concrete manhole installations with watertight frames and covers; and other appurtenances as required; abandonment with flowable fill of approximately 500 LF of existing twelve inch (12-inch) sanitary sewer; abandonment of existing sanitary sewer manholes; at least one creek crossing; and one (1) hand-dug tunnel or bore and jack.

The scope of the project will include all bypass pumping, pipe preparation, and any necessary tools or equipment required to complete the jobs according to the specifications.

The allotted time for construction is 150 calendar days.

Bids will be received for a single prime Contract. Bids shall be on a lump sum and unit price basis, with additive alternate bid items as indicated in the Bid Form.

The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: S&ME, Inc. 6515 Nightingale Lane, Knoxville, TN 37909 Phone: 865-934-6023; Vickie Wilhite HYPERLINK “mailto:vwilhite@smeinc.com” vwilhite@smeinc.com Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM local time, and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described below.

Bidding Documents also may be examined at the office of the Cherokee Water Program, on Mondays through Thursdays between the hours of 8:30 – 3:30; and the office of the Engineer, S&ME, Inc., 6515 Nightingale Lane, Knoxville, TN 37909, on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 8:30 am-4:00 PM local time.

Electronic copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office, during the hours indicated above, upon payment of a non-refundable deposit of $100.00 for each set. Checks for Bidding Documents shall be payable to “S&ME, Inc.” and sent to Attention: Vickie Wilhite 6515 Nightingale Lane, Knoxville, TN 37909. Upon request and receipt of the document deposit indicated above plus a non-refundable shipping charge, the Issuing Office will transmit the Bidding Documents via delivery service. The date that the Bidding Documents are transmitted by the Issuing Office will be considered the Bidder’s date of receipt of the Bidding Documents. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office.

A Mandatory pre-bid conference will be held at 10:00 AM local time on October 21, 2020 2020 at the Cherokee Water Programs, 1840 Paint Town Road, Cherokee, NC 28719. Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. Bidders shall proof of qualifications to perform the Work as described in the Instructions to Bidders.

Owner: Cherokee Water Program

By: Ethan Arch

Title: Program Manager

Date: October 12, 2020

10/28

