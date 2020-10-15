Three COVID-19 positives attend gathering on Sam Reed Rd.  

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) and Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority identified three (3) Qualla Boundary residents on Thursday, Oct. 15 who tested positive for COVID-19. The residents are currently isolated in their home.

The Qualla Boundary residents, who tested positive for COVID-19, attended a gathering on Sam Reed Rd. (off Old Soco Rd.) in Cherokee on Friday, Oct. 9.

EBCI PHHS officials noted, “The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Public Health and Human Services and Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority are working diligently to identify and notify close contacts who may have come in contact with this individual.”

If you attended the event on Sam Reed Rd. (off Old Soco Rd.) in Cherokee on Friday, Oct. 9 or have concerns call Tsalagi Public Health 359- 6240.

Drive-thru testing is available at the former Analenisgi Recovery Center 375 Sequoyah Trail Cherokee, NC 28719. To make an appointment, call the COVID-19 Hotline 497-3743.

The Centers for Disease Control defines a close contact as any individual who was within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes starting from two days before illness onset (or, for asymptomatic patients, two days prior to positive specimen collection) until the time the patient is isolated.

– EBCI Public Health and Human Services release