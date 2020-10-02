Thank you from the family of Vaughn F. Smith

The family of the Late Vaughn F. Smith wishes to extend their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends, and neighbors who assisted with his services. Thank you for your words of comfort, flowers, and food. A special thanks to Big Cove Pentecostal Church, Big Cove Free Labor, Paul Bearers, Tribal Construction, Long House Funeral Home, Cherokee Historical Association, Tsali Care and all other support given at the time of our “Unfortunate and Heart Breaking” Loss of our loving father, Vaughn.

With sincere appreciation and thanks,

The family of Vaughn F. Smith